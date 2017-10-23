Edition:
Hutchison Telecommunications Hong Kong Holdings Ltd (0215.HK)

0215.HK on Hong Kong Stock

2.86HKD
23 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)

HK$-0.03 (-1.04%)
Prev Close
HK$2.89
Open
HK$2.88
Day's High
HK$2.89
Day's Low
HK$2.85
Volume
5,522,762
Avg. Vol
17,239,701
52-wk High
HK$3.22
52-wk Low
HK$2.22

Consensus Recommendations

Consensus Recommendation Next Earnings (approx.) Company Fiscal Year
End Month		 Last Updated
Outperform -- December 23 Oct 2017

Analyst Recommendations and Revisions

1-5 Linear Scale Current 1 Month
Ago		 2 Month
Ago		 3 Month
Ago
(1) BUY 1 1 1 0
(2) OUTPERFORM 3 3 3 2
(3) HOLD 2 2 2 6
(4) UNDERPERFORM 0 0 0 0
(5) SELL 0 0 0 0
No Opinion 0 0 0 0
Mean Rating 2.17 2.17 2.17 2.75

Consensus Estimates Analysis

Sales and Profit Figures in Hong Kong Dollar (HKD)
Earnings and Dividend Figures in Hong Kong Dollar (HKD)
  # of Estimates Mean High Low 1 Year
Ago
SALES (in millions)
Year Ending Dec-17 7 12,002.10 12,649.40 11,021.00 16,637.40
Year Ending Dec-18 7 12,529.40 14,015.00 11,613.40 17,302.00
Earnings (per share)
Year Ending Dec-17 8 0.14 0.15 0.13 0.18
Year Ending Dec-18 8 0.15 0.16 0.13 0.20

Historical Surprises

No historical surprise data available.

Consensus Estimates Trend

Sales and Profit Figures in Hong Kong Dollar (HKD)
Earnings and Dividend Figures in Hong Kong Dollar (HKD)
  Current 1 Week
Ago		 1 Month
Ago		 2 Month
Ago		 1 Year
Ago
SALES (in millions)
Year Ending Dec-17 12,002.10 12,002.10 12,002.10 12,002.10 16,637.40
Year Ending Dec-18 12,529.40 12,529.40 12,529.40 12,529.40 17,302.00
Earnings (per share)
Year Ending Dec-17 0.14 0.14 0.14 0.14 0.18
Year Ending Dec-18 0.15 0.15 0.15 0.15 0.20

Estimates Revisions Summary

  Last Week Last 4 Weeks
Number Of Revisions: Up Down Up Down
Revenue
Year Ending Dec-17 0 0 0 0
Year Ending Dec-18 0 0 0 0
Earnings
Year Ending Dec-17 0 0 0 0
Year Ending Dec-18 0 0 0 0

Earnings vs. Estimates

