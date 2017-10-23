Edition:
Shun Tak Holdings Ltd (0242.HK)

0242.HK on Hong Kong Stock

3.40HKD
23 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)

HK$-0.04 (-1.16%)
Prev Close
HK$3.44
Open
HK$3.43
Day's High
HK$3.45
Day's Low
HK$3.38
Volume
676,000
Avg. Vol
6,265,066
52-wk High
HK$3.95
52-wk Low
HK$2.52

Consensus Recommendations

Consensus Recommendation Next Earnings (approx.) Company Fiscal Year
End Month		 Last Updated
Outperform -- December 23 Oct 2017

Analyst Recommendations and Revisions

1-5 Linear Scale Current 1 Month
Ago		 2 Month
Ago		 3 Month
Ago
(1) BUY 2 2 2 2
(2) OUTPERFORM 1 1 1 1
(3) HOLD 1 1 1 1
(4) UNDERPERFORM 0 0 0 0
(5) SELL 0 0 0 0
No Opinion 0 0 0 0
Mean Rating 1.75 1.75 1.75 1.75

Consensus Estimates Analysis

Sales and Profit Figures in Hong Kong Dollar (HKD)
Earnings and Dividend Figures in Hong Kong Dollar (HKD)
  # of Estimates Mean High Low 1 Year
Ago
SALES (in millions)
Year Ending Dec-17 3 6,447.13 6,487.00 6,379.40 5,132.54
Year Ending Dec-18 3 10,355.80 11,523.60 9,571.00 15,279.50
Earnings (per share)
Year Ending Dec-17 4 0.41 0.43 0.40 0.25
Year Ending Dec-18 4 0.78 1.18 0.46 0.74

Historical Surprises

No historical surprise data available.

Consensus Estimates Trend

Sales and Profit Figures in Hong Kong Dollar (HKD)
Earnings and Dividend Figures in Hong Kong Dollar (HKD)
  Current 1 Week
Ago		 1 Month
Ago		 2 Month
Ago		 1 Year
Ago
SALES (in millions)
Year Ending Dec-17 6,447.13 6,447.13 6,447.13 6,415.18 5,132.54
Year Ending Dec-18 10,355.80 10,355.80 10,355.80 11,144.80 15,279.50
Earnings (per share)
Year Ending Dec-17 0.41 0.41 0.41 0.40 0.25
Year Ending Dec-18 0.78 0.78 0.78 0.71 0.74

Estimates Revisions Summary

  Last Week Last 4 Weeks
Number Of Revisions: Up Down Up Down
Revenue
Year Ending Dec-17 0 0 0 0
Year Ending Dec-18 0 0 0 0
Earnings
Year Ending Dec-17 0 0 0 0
Year Ending Dec-18 0 0 0 0

Earnings vs. Estimates

