China Everbright International Ltd (0257.HK)

0257.HK on Hong Kong Stock

11.26HKD
23 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)

HK$0.52 (+4.84%)
Prev Close
HK$10.74
Open
HK$10.78
Day's High
HK$11.32
Day's Low
HK$10.76
Volume
49,529,490
Avg. Vol
9,476,103
52-wk High
HK$11.32
52-wk Low
HK$8.17

Consensus Recommendations

Consensus Recommendation Next Earnings (approx.) Company Fiscal Year
End Month		 Last Updated
Outperform -- December 23 Oct 2017

Analyst Recommendations and Revisions

1-5 Linear Scale Current 1 Month
Ago		 2 Month
Ago		 3 Month
Ago
(1) BUY 6 7 7 8
(2) OUTPERFORM 12 13 10 13
(3) HOLD 3 2 3 2
(4) UNDERPERFORM 0 0 0 0
(5) SELL 0 0 0 0
No Opinion 0 0 0 0
Mean Rating 1.86 1.77 1.80 1.74

Consensus Estimates Analysis

Sales and Profit Figures in Hong Kong Dollar (HKD)
Earnings and Dividend Figures in Hong Kong Dollar (HKD)
  # of Estimates Mean High Low 1 Year
Ago
SALES (in millions)
Year Ending Dec-17 18 18,392.70 19,665.70 16,113.00 14,605.50
Year Ending Dec-18 18 20,478.80 24,345.00 16,637.00 16,071.20
Earnings (per share)
Year Ending Dec-17 21 0.79 0.85 0.71 0.73
Year Ending Dec-18 21 0.94 1.07 0.82 0.84
LT Growth Rate (%) 3 17.17 25.34 8.00 23.08

Historical Surprises

No historical surprise data available.

Consensus Estimates Trend

Sales and Profit Figures in Hong Kong Dollar (HKD)
Earnings and Dividend Figures in Hong Kong Dollar (HKD)
  Current 1 Week
Ago		 1 Month
Ago		 2 Month
Ago		 1 Year
Ago
SALES (in millions)
Year Ending Dec-17 18,392.70 18,392.70 18,392.70 16,720.60 14,605.50
Year Ending Dec-18 20,478.80 20,478.80 20,478.80 18,420.60 16,071.20
Earnings (per share)
Year Ending Dec-17 0.79 0.79 0.79 0.76 0.73
Year Ending Dec-18 0.94 0.94 0.94 0.90 0.84

Estimates Revisions Summary

  Last Week Last 4 Weeks
Number Of Revisions: Up Down Up Down
Revenue
Year Ending Dec-17 0 0 0 0
Year Ending Dec-18 0 0 0 0
Earnings
Year Ending Dec-17 0 0 0 0
Year Ending Dec-18 0 0 0 0

Earnings vs. Estimates

