Guangdong Investment Ltd (0270.HK)

0270.HK on Hong Kong Stock

11.14HKD
23 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)

HK$-0.04 (-0.36%)
Prev Close
HK$11.18
Open
HK$11.28
Day's High
HK$11.28
Day's Low
HK$11.14
Volume
3,103,519
Avg. Vol
6,999,088
52-wk High
HK$12.16
52-wk Low
HK$9.41

Consensus Recommendations

Consensus Recommendation Next Earnings (approx.) Company Fiscal Year
End Month		 Last Updated
Outperform 0.06 December 23 Oct 2017

Analyst Recommendations and Revisions

1-5 Linear Scale Current 1 Month
Ago		 2 Month
Ago		 3 Month
Ago
(1) BUY 4 4 4 4
(2) OUTPERFORM 8 8 8 9
(3) HOLD 3 3 5 5
(4) UNDERPERFORM 0 0 0 0
(5) SELL 0 0 0 0
No Opinion 0 0 0 0
Mean Rating 1.93 1.93 2.06 2.06

Consensus Estimates Analysis

Sales and Profit Figures in Hong Kong Dollar (HKD)
Earnings and Dividend Figures in Hong Kong Dollar (HKD)
  # of Estimates Mean High Low 1 Year
Ago
SALES (in millions)
Year Ending Dec-17 13 11,378.40 11,995.90 10,898.00 11,600.80
Year Ending Dec-18 13 12,056.20 14,280.80 11,126.00 12,008.50
Earnings (per share)
Quarter Ending Dec-17 1 0.06 0.06 0.06 --
Quarter Ending Mar-18 1 0.21 0.21 0.21 --
Year Ending Dec-17 14 0.78 0.92 0.70 0.78
Year Ending Dec-18 14 0.76 0.83 0.71 0.81
LT Growth Rate (%) 3 7.98 15.00 3.02 9.48

Historical Surprises

Sales and Profit Figures in Hong Kong Dollar (HKD)
Earnings and Dividend Figures in Hong Kong Dollar (HKD)
Estimates vs Actual Estimate Actual Difference Surprise %
SALES (in millions)
Quarter Ending Sep-16 2,752.00 2,751.77 0.23 0.01

Consensus Estimates Trend

Sales and Profit Figures in Hong Kong Dollar (HKD)
Earnings and Dividend Figures in Hong Kong Dollar (HKD)
  Current 1 Week
Ago		 1 Month
Ago		 2 Month
Ago		 1 Year
Ago
SALES (in millions)
Year Ending Dec-17 11,378.40 11,378.40 11,355.80 11,224.40 11,600.80
Year Ending Dec-18 12,056.20 12,056.20 12,018.00 11,895.40 12,008.50
Earnings (per share)
Quarter Ending Dec-17 0.06 0.06 0.06 0.14 --
Quarter Ending Mar-18 0.21 0.21 0.21 -- --
Year Ending Dec-17 0.78 0.78 0.78 0.73 0.78
Year Ending Dec-18 0.76 0.76 0.76 0.76 0.81

Estimates Revisions Summary

  Last Week Last 4 Weeks
Number Of Revisions: Up Down Up Down
Revenue
Year Ending Dec-17 0 0 1 0
Year Ending Dec-18 0 0 1 0
Earnings
Quarter Ending Dec-17 0 0 0 0
Quarter Ending Mar-18 0 0 0 0
Year Ending Dec-17 0 0 0 0
Year Ending Dec-18 0 0 1 0

Earnings vs. Estimates

