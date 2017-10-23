Sales and Profit Figures in Hong Kong Dollar (HKD)

Earnings and Dividend Figures in Hong Kong Dollar (HKD)

# of Estimates Mean High Low 1 Year

Ago SALES (in millions) Year Ending Dec-17 13 11,378.40 11,995.90 10,898.00 11,600.80 Year Ending Dec-18 13 12,056.20 14,280.80 11,126.00 12,008.50 Earnings (per share) Quarter Ending Dec-17 1 0.06 0.06 0.06 -- Quarter Ending Mar-18 1 0.21 0.21 0.21 -- Year Ending Dec-17 14 0.78 0.92 0.70 0.78 Year Ending Dec-18 14 0.76 0.83 0.71 0.81 LT Growth Rate (%) 3 7.98 15.00 3.02 9.48