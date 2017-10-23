Guangdong Investment Ltd (0270.HK)
0270.HK on Hong Kong Stock
11.14HKD
23 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)
HK$-0.04 (-0.36%)
Prev Close
HK$11.18
Open
HK$11.28
Day's High
HK$11.28
Day's Low
HK$11.14
Volume
3,103,519
Avg. Vol
6,999,088
52-wk High
HK$12.16
52-wk Low
HK$9.41
Consensus Recommendations
|Consensus Recommendation
|Next Earnings (approx.)
|Company Fiscal Year
End Month
|Last Updated
|Outperform
|0.06
|December
|23 Oct 2017
Analyst Recommendations and Revisions
|1-5 Linear Scale
|Current
|1 Month
Ago
|2 Month
Ago
|3 Month
Ago
|(1) BUY
|4
|4
|4
|4
|(2) OUTPERFORM
|8
|8
|8
|9
|(3) HOLD
|3
|3
|5
|5
|(4) UNDERPERFORM
|0
|0
|0
|0
|(5) SELL
|0
|0
|0
|0
|No Opinion
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Mean Rating
|1.93
|1.93
|2.06
|2.06
Consensus Estimates Analysis
Sales and Profit Figures in Hong Kong Dollar (HKD)
|# of Estimates
|Mean
|High
|Low
|1 Year
Ago
|SALES (in millions)
|Year Ending Dec-17
|13
|11,378.40
|11,995.90
|10,898.00
|11,600.80
|Year Ending Dec-18
|13
|12,056.20
|14,280.80
|11,126.00
|12,008.50
|Earnings (per share)
|Quarter Ending Dec-17
|1
|0.06
|0.06
|0.06
|--
|Quarter Ending Mar-18
|1
|0.21
|0.21
|0.21
|--
|Year Ending Dec-17
|14
|0.78
|0.92
|0.70
|0.78
|Year Ending Dec-18
|14
|0.76
|0.83
|0.71
|0.81
|LT Growth Rate (%)
|3
|7.98
|15.00
|3.02
|9.48
Historical Surprises
Sales and Profit Figures in Hong Kong Dollar (HKD)
|Estimates vs Actual
|Estimate
|Actual
|Difference
|Surprise %
|SALES (in millions)
|Quarter Ending Sep-16
|2,752.00
|2,751.77
|0.23
|0.01
Consensus Estimates Trend
Sales and Profit Figures in Hong Kong Dollar (HKD)
|Current
|1 Week
Ago
|1 Month
Ago
|2 Month
Ago
|1 Year
Ago
|SALES (in millions)
|Year Ending Dec-17
|11,378.40
|11,378.40
|11,355.80
|11,224.40
|11,600.80
|Year Ending Dec-18
|12,056.20
|12,056.20
|12,018.00
|11,895.40
|12,008.50
|Earnings (per share)
|Quarter Ending Dec-17
|0.06
|0.06
|0.06
|0.14
|--
|Quarter Ending Mar-18
|0.21
|0.21
|0.21
|--
|--
|Year Ending Dec-17
|0.78
|0.78
|0.78
|0.73
|0.78
|Year Ending Dec-18
|0.76
|0.76
|0.76
|0.76
|0.81
Estimates Revisions Summary
|Last Week
|Last 4 Weeks
|Number Of Revisions:
|Up
|Down
|Up
|Down
|Revenue
|Year Ending Dec-17
|0
|0
|1
|0
|Year Ending Dec-18
|0
|0
|1
|0
|Earnings
|Quarter Ending Dec-17
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Quarter Ending Mar-18
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Year Ending Dec-17
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Year Ending Dec-18
|0
|0
|1
|0