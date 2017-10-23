Edition:
Shui On Land Ltd (0272.HK)

0272.HK on Hong Kong Stock

1.98HKD
23 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)

HK$-0.01 (-0.50%)
Prev Close
HK$1.99
Open
HK$1.99
Day's High
HK$1.99
Day's Low
HK$1.96
Volume
8,716,880
Avg. Vol
17,005,271
52-wk High
HK$2.25
52-wk Low
HK$1.57

Consensus Recommendations

Consensus Recommendation Next Earnings (approx.) Company Fiscal Year
End Month		 Last Updated
Hold -- December 23 Oct 2017

Analyst Recommendations and Revisions

1-5 Linear Scale Current 1 Month
Ago		 2 Month
Ago		 3 Month
Ago
(1) BUY 0 0 0 0
(2) OUTPERFORM 3 3 3 3
(3) HOLD 6 6 6 6
(4) UNDERPERFORM 0 0 0 0
(5) SELL 0 0 0 0
No Opinion 0 0 0 0
Mean Rating 2.67 2.67 2.67 2.67

Consensus Estimates Analysis

Sales and Profit Figures in China Yuan Renminbi (CNY)
Earnings and Dividend Figures in China Yuan Renminbi (CNY)
  # of Estimates Mean High Low 1 Year
Ago
SALES (in millions)
Year Ending Dec-17 8 18,859.50 25,924.70 15,437.00 17,439.20
Year Ending Dec-18 8 18,115.50 23,056.40 12,273.00 19,687.10
Earnings (per share)
Year Ending Dec-17 5 0.30 0.63 0.15 0.25
Year Ending Dec-18 5 0.29 0.52 0.15 0.28

Historical Surprises

No historical surprise data available.

Consensus Estimates Trend

Sales and Profit Figures in China Yuan Renminbi (CNY)
Earnings and Dividend Figures in China Yuan Renminbi (CNY)
  Current 1 Week
Ago		 1 Month
Ago		 2 Month
Ago		 1 Year
Ago
SALES (in millions)
Year Ending Dec-17 18,859.50 18,859.50 18,852.50 18,498.90 17,439.20
Year Ending Dec-18 18,115.50 18,115.50 18,111.20 18,124.20 19,687.10
Earnings (per share)
Year Ending Dec-17 0.30 0.30 0.30 0.30 0.25
Year Ending Dec-18 0.29 0.29 0.29 0.30 0.28

Estimates Revisions Summary

  Last Week Last 4 Weeks
Number Of Revisions: Up Down Up Down
Revenue
Year Ending Dec-17 0 0 1 0
Year Ending Dec-18 0 0 1 0
Earnings
Year Ending Dec-17 0 0 0 0
Year Ending Dec-18 0 0 0 0

Earnings vs. Estimates

