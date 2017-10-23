Shui On Land Ltd (0272.HK)
0272.HK on Hong Kong Stock
1.98HKD
23 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)
Prev Close
Open
Day's High
Day's Low
Volume
Avg. Vol
52-wk High
52-wk Low
Consensus Recommendations
|Consensus Recommendation
|Next Earnings (approx.)
|Company Fiscal Year
End Month
|Last Updated
|Hold
|--
|December
|23 Oct 2017
Analyst Recommendations and Revisions
|1-5 Linear Scale
|Current
|1 Month
Ago
|2 Month
Ago
|3 Month
Ago
|(1) BUY
|0
|0
|0
|0
|(2) OUTPERFORM
|3
|3
|3
|3
|(3) HOLD
|6
|6
|6
|6
|(4) UNDERPERFORM
|0
|0
|0
|0
|(5) SELL
|0
|0
|0
|0
|No Opinion
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Mean Rating
|2.67
|2.67
|2.67
|2.67
Consensus Estimates Analysis
Sales and Profit Figures in China Yuan Renminbi (CNY)
|# of Estimates
|Mean
|High
|Low
|1 Year
Ago
|SALES (in millions)
|Year Ending Dec-17
|8
|18,859.50
|25,924.70
|15,437.00
|17,439.20
|Year Ending Dec-18
|8
|18,115.50
|23,056.40
|12,273.00
|19,687.10
|Earnings (per share)
|Year Ending Dec-17
|5
|0.30
|0.63
|0.15
|0.25
|Year Ending Dec-18
|5
|0.29
|0.52
|0.15
|0.28
Historical Surprises
No historical surprise data available.
Consensus Estimates Trend
Sales and Profit Figures in China Yuan Renminbi (CNY)
|Current
|1 Week
Ago
|1 Month
Ago
|2 Month
Ago
|1 Year
Ago
|SALES (in millions)
|Year Ending Dec-17
|18,859.50
|18,859.50
|18,852.50
|18,498.90
|17,439.20
|Year Ending Dec-18
|18,115.50
|18,115.50
|18,111.20
|18,124.20
|19,687.10
|Earnings (per share)
|Year Ending Dec-17
|0.30
|0.30
|0.30
|0.30
|0.25
|Year Ending Dec-18
|0.29
|0.29
|0.29
|0.30
|0.28
Estimates Revisions Summary
|Last Week
|Last 4 Weeks
|Number Of Revisions:
|Up
|Down
|Up
|Down
|Revenue
|Year Ending Dec-17
|0
|0
|1
|0
|Year Ending Dec-18
|0
|0
|1
|0
|Earnings
|Year Ending Dec-17
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Year Ending Dec-18
|0
|0
|0
|0
- BRIEF-Shui On Land posts September contracted property sales of RMB645 mln
- BRIEF-Shui On Land says unit as vendor entered agreement with Wisdom Forever Limited Partnership
- BRIEF-Shui On Land updates on contracted property sales in August, 2017
- BRIEF-Shui On Land says HY profit attributable RMB898 mlm
- BRIEF-Shui On Land Ltd updates on formation of joint venture