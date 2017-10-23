Edition:
WH Group Ltd (0288.HK)

0288.HK on Hong Kong Stock

7.68HKD
23 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)

HK$-0.13 (-1.66%)
Prev Close
HK$7.81
Open
HK$7.80
Day's High
HK$7.80
Day's Low
HK$7.62
Volume
25,245,281
Avg. Vol
39,834,037
52-wk High
HK$8.65
52-wk Low
HK$5.66

Consensus Recommendations

Consensus Recommendation Next Earnings (approx.) Company Fiscal Year
End Month		 Last Updated
Outperform -- December 23 Oct 2017

Analyst Recommendations and Revisions

1-5 Linear Scale Current 1 Month
Ago		 2 Month
Ago		 3 Month
Ago
(1) BUY 6 7 6 7
(2) OUTPERFORM 10 10 10 10
(3) HOLD 1 0 0 0
(4) UNDERPERFORM 0 0 0 0
(5) SELL 0 0 0 0
No Opinion 0 0 0 0
Mean Rating 1.71 1.59 1.62 1.59

Consensus Estimates Analysis

Sales and Profit Figures in US Dollar (USD)
Earnings and Dividend Figures in US Dollar (USD)
  # of Estimates Mean High Low 1 Year
Ago
SALES (in millions)
Year Ending Dec-17 15 22,465.30 23,459.00 21,781.00 23,024.50
Year Ending Dec-18 15 23,540.00 25,842.00 22,393.90 24,268.50
Earnings (per share)
Year Ending Dec-17 16 0.08 0.08 0.07 0.07
Year Ending Dec-18 16 0.08 0.09 0.08 0.08
LT Growth Rate (%) 1 8.72 8.72 8.72 12.60

Historical Surprises

No historical surprise data available.

Consensus Estimates Trend

Sales and Profit Figures in US Dollar (USD)
Earnings and Dividend Figures in US Dollar (USD)
  Current 1 Week
Ago		 1 Month
Ago		 2 Month
Ago		 1 Year
Ago
SALES (in millions)
Year Ending Dec-17 22,465.30 22,397.20 22,393.80 22,327.50 23,024.50
Year Ending Dec-18 23,540.00 23,492.40 23,480.20 23,352.60 24,268.50
Earnings (per share)
Year Ending Dec-17 0.08 0.08 0.08 0.08 0.07
Year Ending Dec-18 0.08 0.08 0.08 0.08 0.08

Estimates Revisions Summary

  Last Week Last 4 Weeks
Number Of Revisions: Up Down Up Down
Revenue
Year Ending Dec-17 2 1 3 1
Year Ending Dec-18 2 1 3 1
Earnings
Year Ending Dec-17 1 1 1 1
Year Ending Dec-18 1 1 1 1

Earnings vs. Estimates

WH Group Ltd News

