Kong Sun Holdings Ltd (0295.HK)
0295.HK on Hong Kong Stock
0.39HKD
23 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)
HK$0.01 (+2.63%)
Prev Close
HK$0.38
Open
HK$0.38
Day's High
HK$0.39
Day's Low
HK$0.38
Volume
1,800,000
Avg. Vol
3,177,515
52-wk High
HK$0.46
52-wk Low
HK$0.21
- BRIEF-Kong Sun updates on electricity generation volume of solar power plants for Jan to Sept 2017
- BRIEF-Kong Sun Holdings unit Yanan Fuqin enters cooperation agreement
- BRIEF-Kong Sun Holdings announces power generation for 8-mnth period
- BRIEF-Kong Sun Holdings posts HY revenue RMB529 million
- BRIEF-Kong Sun updates on aggregate volume of electricity generated for January to July