Edition:
India

Orient Overseas International Ltd (0316.HK)

0316.HK on Hong Kong Stock

73.80HKD
23 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)

HK$0.15 (+0.20%)
Prev Close
HK$73.65
Open
HK$73.75
Day's High
HK$73.80
Day's Low
HK$73.60
Volume
285,472
Avg. Vol
2,256,907
52-wk High
HK$75.00
52-wk Low
HK$27.55

Consensus Recommendations

Consensus Recommendation Next Earnings (approx.) Company Fiscal Year
End Month		 Last Updated
Hold -- December 23 Oct 2017

Analyst Recommendations and Revisions

1-5 Linear Scale Current 1 Month
Ago		 2 Month
Ago		 3 Month
Ago
(1) BUY 2 2 2 4
(2) OUTPERFORM 2 2 2 3
(3) HOLD 4 5 5 3
(4) UNDERPERFORM 0 0 0 1
(5) SELL 1 1 1 0
No Opinion 0 0 0 0
Mean Rating 2.56 2.60 2.60 2.09

Consensus Estimates Analysis

Sales and Profit Figures in US Dollar (USD)
Earnings and Dividend Figures in US Dollar (USD)
  # of Estimates Mean High Low 1 Year
Ago
SALES (in millions)
Year Ending Dec-17 10 6,145.66 6,574.00 5,629.00 5,940.31
Year Ending Dec-18 10 6,702.84 7,430.00 5,975.00 6,154.07
Earnings (per share)
Year Ending Dec-17 10 0.27 0.44 -0.09 0.22
Year Ending Dec-18 8 0.36 0.53 0.01 0.31

Historical Surprises

No historical surprise data available.

Consensus Estimates Trend

Sales and Profit Figures in US Dollar (USD)
Earnings and Dividend Figures in US Dollar (USD)
  Current 1 Week
Ago		 1 Month
Ago		 2 Month
Ago		 1 Year
Ago
SALES (in millions)
Year Ending Dec-17 6,145.66 6,145.66 6,150.61 6,154.74 5,940.31
Year Ending Dec-18 6,702.84 6,702.84 6,712.81 6,679.56 6,154.07
Earnings (per share)
Year Ending Dec-17 0.27 0.27 0.28 0.28 0.22
Year Ending Dec-18 0.36 0.36 0.38 0.36 0.31

Estimates Revisions Summary

  Last Week Last 4 Weeks
Number Of Revisions: Up Down Up Down
Revenue
Year Ending Dec-17 0 0 0 1
Year Ending Dec-18 0 0 0 1
Earnings
Year Ending Dec-17 0 0 0 0
Year Ending Dec-18 0 0 0 1

Earnings vs. Estimates

» More Financials

Orient Overseas International Ltd News

» More 0316.HK News