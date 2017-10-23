Edition:
Pax Global Technology Ltd (0327.HK)

0327.HK on Hong Kong Stock

3.95HKD
23 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)

HK$-0.04 (-1.00%)
Prev Close
HK$3.99
Open
HK$4.00
Day's High
HK$4.02
Day's Low
HK$3.93
Volume
6,446,000
Avg. Vol
4,539,898
52-wk High
HK$5.77
52-wk Low
HK$3.93

Consensus Recommendations

Consensus Recommendation Next Earnings (approx.) Company Fiscal Year
End Month		 Last Updated
Outperform -- December 23 Oct 2017

Analyst Recommendations and Revisions

1-5 Linear Scale Current 1 Month
Ago		 2 Month
Ago		 3 Month
Ago
(1) BUY 2 2 2 2
(2) OUTPERFORM 4 4 4 5
(3) HOLD 3 5 6 3
(4) UNDERPERFORM 0 0 0 0
(5) SELL 1 1 1 1
No Opinion 0 0 0 0
Mean Rating 2.40 2.50 2.54 2.36

Consensus Estimates Analysis

Sales and Profit Figures in Hong Kong Dollar (HKD)
Earnings and Dividend Figures in Hong Kong Dollar (HKD)
  # of Estimates Mean High Low 1 Year
Ago
SALES (in millions)
Year Ending Dec-17 10 3,211.01 3,400.81 3,007.12 3,810.07
Year Ending Dec-18 10 3,616.62 3,838.09 3,363.75 4,397.77
Earnings (per share)
Year Ending Dec-17 10 0.49 0.56 0.44 0.69
Year Ending Dec-18 10 0.55 0.64 0.44 0.79

Historical Surprises

No historical surprise data available.

Consensus Estimates Trend

Sales and Profit Figures in Hong Kong Dollar (HKD)
Earnings and Dividend Figures in Hong Kong Dollar (HKD)
  Current 1 Week
Ago		 1 Month
Ago		 2 Month
Ago		 1 Year
Ago
SALES (in millions)
Year Ending Dec-17 3,211.01 3,211.01 3,206.31 3,234.46 3,810.07
Year Ending Dec-18 3,616.62 3,616.62 3,569.42 3,606.26 4,397.77

Estimates Revisions Summary

  Last Week Last 4 Weeks
Number Of Revisions: Up Down Up Down
Revenue
Year Ending Dec-17 0 0 0 0
Year Ending Dec-18 0 0 0 0
Earnings

Earnings vs. Estimates

