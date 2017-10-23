Sales and Profit Figures in Hong Kong Dollar (HKD)

Earnings and Dividend Figures in Hong Kong Dollar (HKD)

# of Estimates Mean High Low 1 Year

Ago SALES (in millions) Year Ending Dec-17 3 4,479.49 4,639.59 4,288.75 4,772.95 Year Ending Dec-18 3 5,226.51 5,401.53 5,093.91 6,127.70 Earnings (per share) Year Ending Dec-17 2 0.08 0.09 0.07 0.07 Year Ending Dec-18 2 0.11 0.12 0.10 0.09