Sales and Profit Figures in China Yuan Renminbi (CNY)

Earnings and Dividend Figures in China Yuan Renminbi (CNY)

# of Estimates Mean High Low 1 Year

Ago SALES (in millions) Year Ending Dec-17 1 20,576.00 20,576.00 20,576.00 18,141.00 Year Ending Dec-18 1 22,950.00 22,950.00 22,950.00 24,376.70 Earnings (per share) Year Ending Dec-17 2 0.64 0.82 0.46 0.55 Year Ending Dec-18 2 0.57 0.60 0.54 0.75