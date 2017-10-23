Greenland Hong Kong Holdings Ltd (0337.HK)
0337.HK on Hong Kong Stock
3.17HKD
23 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)
HK$0.02 (+0.63%)
Prev Close
HK$3.15
Open
HK$3.22
Day's High
HK$3.22
Day's Low
HK$3.12
Volume
6,520,000
Avg. Vol
5,775,631
52-wk High
HK$3.63
52-wk Low
HK$1.63
Consensus Recommendations
|Consensus Recommendation
|Next Earnings (approx.)
|Company Fiscal Year
End Month
|Last Updated
|Outperform
|--
|December
|23 Oct 2017
Analyst Recommendations and Revisions
|1-5 Linear Scale
|Current
|1 Month
Ago
|2 Month
Ago
|3 Month
Ago
|(1) BUY
|1
|1
|1
|1
|(2) OUTPERFORM
|0
|1
|2
|2
|(3) HOLD
|1
|1
|0
|0
|(4) UNDERPERFORM
|0
|0
|0
|0
|(5) SELL
|0
|0
|0
|0
|No Opinion
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Mean Rating
|2.00
|2.00
|1.67
|1.67
Consensus Estimates Analysis
Sales and Profit Figures in China Yuan Renminbi (CNY)
|# of Estimates
|Mean
|High
|Low
|1 Year
Ago
|SALES (in millions)
|Year Ending Dec-17
|1
|20,576.00
|20,576.00
|20,576.00
|18,141.00
|Year Ending Dec-18
|1
|22,950.00
|22,950.00
|22,950.00
|24,376.70
|Earnings (per share)
|Year Ending Dec-17
|2
|0.64
|0.82
|0.46
|0.55
|Year Ending Dec-18
|2
|0.57
|0.60
|0.54
|0.75
Historical Surprises
No historical surprise data available.
Consensus Estimates Trend
Sales and Profit Figures in China Yuan Renminbi (CNY)
|Current
|1 Week
Ago
|1 Month
Ago
|2 Month
Ago
|1 Year
Ago
|SALES (in millions)
|Year Ending Dec-17
|20,576.00
|20,576.00
|18,917.00
|17,489.50
|18,141.00
|Year Ending Dec-18
|22,950.00
|22,950.00
|21,759.50
|20,569.00
|24,376.70
|Earnings (per share)
|Year Ending Dec-17
|0.64
|0.64
|0.61
|0.52
|0.55
|Year Ending Dec-18
|0.57
|0.57
|0.60
|0.60
|0.75
Estimates Revisions Summary
|Last Week
|Last 4 Weeks
|Number Of Revisions:
|Up
|Down
|Up
|Down
|Revenue
|Year Ending Dec-17
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Year Ending Dec-18
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Earnings
|Year Ending Dec-17
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Year Ending Dec-18
|0
|0
|0
|0
- BRIEF-Greenland Hong Kong Holdings posts 9-month contracted sales of RMB22.27 bln
- BRIEF-Greenland Hong Kong Holdings posts contracted sales of RMB19.75 bln for first eight months of 2017
- BRIEF-Greenland Hong Kong Holdings announces acquisition of properties
- BRIEF-Greenland Hong Kong expects increase in HY profit
- BRIEF-Greenland Hong Kong enters into subscription & placement agreement