Greenland Hong Kong Holdings Ltd (0337.HK)

0337.HK on Hong Kong Stock

3.17HKD
23 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)

HK$0.02 (+0.63%)
Prev Close
HK$3.15
Open
HK$3.22
Day's High
HK$3.22
Day's Low
HK$3.12
Volume
6,520,000
Avg. Vol
5,775,631
52-wk High
HK$3.63
52-wk Low
HK$1.63

Consensus Recommendations

Consensus Recommendation Next Earnings (approx.) Company Fiscal Year
End Month		 Last Updated
Outperform -- December 23 Oct 2017

Analyst Recommendations and Revisions

1-5 Linear Scale Current 1 Month
Ago		 2 Month
Ago		 3 Month
Ago
(1) BUY 1 1 1 1
(2) OUTPERFORM 0 1 2 2
(3) HOLD 1 1 0 0
(4) UNDERPERFORM 0 0 0 0
(5) SELL 0 0 0 0
No Opinion 0 0 0 0
Mean Rating 2.00 2.00 1.67 1.67

Consensus Estimates Analysis

Sales and Profit Figures in China Yuan Renminbi (CNY)
Earnings and Dividend Figures in China Yuan Renminbi (CNY)
  # of Estimates Mean High Low 1 Year
Ago
SALES (in millions)
Year Ending Dec-17 1 20,576.00 20,576.00 20,576.00 18,141.00
Year Ending Dec-18 1 22,950.00 22,950.00 22,950.00 24,376.70
Earnings (per share)
Year Ending Dec-17 2 0.64 0.82 0.46 0.55
Year Ending Dec-18 2 0.57 0.60 0.54 0.75

Historical Surprises

No historical surprise data available.

Consensus Estimates Trend

Sales and Profit Figures in China Yuan Renminbi (CNY)
Earnings and Dividend Figures in China Yuan Renminbi (CNY)
  Current 1 Week
Ago		 1 Month
Ago		 2 Month
Ago		 1 Year
Ago
SALES (in millions)
Year Ending Dec-17 20,576.00 20,576.00 18,917.00 17,489.50 18,141.00
Year Ending Dec-18 22,950.00 22,950.00 21,759.50 20,569.00 24,376.70
Earnings (per share)
Year Ending Dec-17 0.64 0.64 0.61 0.52 0.55
Year Ending Dec-18 0.57 0.57 0.60 0.60 0.75

Estimates Revisions Summary

  Last Week Last 4 Weeks
Number Of Revisions: Up Down Up Down
Revenue
Year Ending Dec-17 0 0 0 0
Year Ending Dec-18 0 0 0 0
Earnings
Year Ending Dec-17 0 0 0 0
Year Ending Dec-18 0 0 0 0

Earnings vs. Estimates

