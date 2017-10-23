Edition:
Newocean Energy Holdings Ltd (0342.HK)

0342.HK on Hong Kong Stock

2.08HKD
23 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)

HK$0.00 (+0.00%)
Prev Close
HK$2.08
Open
HK$2.06
Day's High
HK$2.08
Day's Low
HK$2.06
Volume
72,000
Avg. Vol
1,316,829
52-wk High
HK$4.20
52-wk Low
HK$1.92

Consensus Recommendations

Consensus Recommendation Next Earnings (approx.) Company Fiscal Year
End Month		 Last Updated
Buy -- December 23 Oct 2017

Analyst Recommendations and Revisions

1-5 Linear Scale Current 1 Month
Ago		 2 Month
Ago		 3 Month
Ago
(1) BUY 1 1 1 1
(2) OUTPERFORM 0 0 0 0
(3) HOLD 0 0 0 0
(4) UNDERPERFORM 0 0 0 0
(5) SELL 0 0 0 0
No Opinion 0 0 0 0
Mean Rating 1.00 1.00 1.00 1.00

Consensus Estimates Analysis

Sales and Profit Figures in Hong Kong Dollar (HKD)
Earnings and Dividend Figures in Hong Kong Dollar (HKD)
  # of Estimates Mean High Low 1 Year
Ago
SALES (in millions)
Year Ending Dec-17 1 19,340.00 19,340.00 19,340.00 18,809.60
Year Ending Dec-18 1 20,813.00 20,813.00 20,813.00 21,328.60
Earnings (per share)
Year Ending Dec-17 1 0.53 0.53 0.53 0.73
Year Ending Dec-18 1 0.59 0.59 0.59 0.81

Historical Surprises

No historical surprise data available.

Consensus Estimates Trend

Sales and Profit Figures in Hong Kong Dollar (HKD)
Earnings and Dividend Figures in Hong Kong Dollar (HKD)
  Current 1 Week
Ago		 1 Month
Ago		 2 Month
Ago		 1 Year
Ago
SALES (in millions)
Year Ending Dec-17 19,340.00 19,340.00 19,340.00 19,340.00 18,809.60
Year Ending Dec-18 20,813.00 20,813.00 20,813.00 20,813.00 21,328.60

Estimates Revisions Summary

  Last Week Last 4 Weeks
Number Of Revisions: Up Down Up Down
Revenue
Year Ending Dec-17 0 0 0 0
Year Ending Dec-18 0 0 0 0
Earnings

Earnings vs. Estimates

Newocean Energy Holdings Ltd News