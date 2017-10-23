Sales and Profit Figures in Hong Kong Dollar (HKD)

Earnings and Dividend Figures in Hong Kong Dollar (HKD)

# of Estimates Mean High Low 1 Year

Ago SALES (in millions) Year Ending Dec-17 4 24,900.20 26,481.10 23,309.90 23,533.70 Year Ending Dec-18 4 26,982.40 29,699.30 24,132.40 25,144.30 Earnings (per share) Year Ending Dec-17 5 2.88 3.02 2.70 2.55 Year Ending Dec-18 5 3.10 3.40 2.81 2.76 LT Growth Rate (%) 1 8.00 8.00 8.00 8.00