Edition:
India

Shanghai Industrial Holdings Ltd (0363.HK)

0363.HK on Hong Kong Stock

24.65HKD
23 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)

HK$-0.05 (-0.20%)
Prev Close
HK$24.70
Open
HK$24.70
Day's High
HK$24.80
Day's Low
HK$24.55
Volume
935,190
Avg. Vol
1,397,744
52-wk High
HK$25.80
52-wk Low
HK$20.20

Consensus Recommendations

Consensus Recommendation Next Earnings (approx.) Company Fiscal Year
End Month		 Last Updated
Outperform -- December 23 Oct 2017

Analyst Recommendations and Revisions

1-5 Linear Scale Current 1 Month
Ago		 2 Month
Ago		 3 Month
Ago
(1) BUY 1 1 1 1
(2) OUTPERFORM 4 4 4 4
(3) HOLD 1 1 1 1
(4) UNDERPERFORM 0 0 0 0
(5) SELL 0 0 0 0
No Opinion 0 0 0 0
Mean Rating 2.00 2.00 2.00 2.00

Consensus Estimates Analysis

Sales and Profit Figures in Hong Kong Dollar (HKD)
Earnings and Dividend Figures in Hong Kong Dollar (HKD)
  # of Estimates Mean High Low 1 Year
Ago
SALES (in millions)
Year Ending Dec-17 4 24,900.20 26,481.10 23,309.90 23,533.70
Year Ending Dec-18 4 26,982.40 29,699.30 24,132.40 25,144.30
Earnings (per share)
Year Ending Dec-17 5 2.88 3.02 2.70 2.55
Year Ending Dec-18 5 3.10 3.40 2.81 2.76
LT Growth Rate (%) 1 8.00 8.00 8.00 8.00

Historical Surprises

No historical surprise data available.

Consensus Estimates Trend

Sales and Profit Figures in Hong Kong Dollar (HKD)
Earnings and Dividend Figures in Hong Kong Dollar (HKD)
  Current 1 Week
Ago		 1 Month
Ago		 2 Month
Ago		 1 Year
Ago
SALES (in millions)
Year Ending Dec-17 24,900.20 24,900.20 24,753.20 23,894.70 23,533.70
Year Ending Dec-18 26,982.40 26,982.40 26,378.30 25,508.20 25,144.30
Earnings (per share)
Year Ending Dec-17 2.88 2.88 2.93 2.71 2.55
Year Ending Dec-18 3.10 3.10 3.07 2.96 2.76

Estimates Revisions Summary

  Last Week Last 4 Weeks
Number Of Revisions: Up Down Up Down
Revenue
Year Ending Dec-17 0 0 0 0
Year Ending Dec-18 0 0 0 0
Earnings
Year Ending Dec-17 0 0 0 0
Year Ending Dec-18 0 0 0 0

Earnings vs. Estimates

» More Financials

Shanghai Industrial Holdings Ltd News