Sinotrans Shipping Ltd (0368.HK)

0368.HK on Hong Kong Stock

2.25HKD
23 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)

HK$-0.03 (-1.32%)
Prev Close
HK$2.28
Open
HK$2.27
Day's High
HK$2.33
Day's Low
HK$2.24
Volume
2,679,500
Avg. Vol
9,160,786
52-wk High
HK$2.73
52-wk Low
HK$1.24

Consensus Recommendations

Consensus Recommendation Next Earnings (approx.) Company Fiscal Year
End Month		 Last Updated
Outperform -- December 23 Oct 2017

Analyst Recommendations and Revisions

1-5 Linear Scale Current 1 Month
Ago		 2 Month
Ago		 3 Month
Ago
(1) BUY 0 0 0 0
(2) OUTPERFORM 3 3 3 3
(3) HOLD 0 0 0 0
(4) UNDERPERFORM 0 0 0 0
(5) SELL 0 0 0 0
No Opinion 0 0 0 0
Mean Rating 2.00 2.00 2.00 2.00

Consensus Estimates Analysis

Sales and Profit Figures in US Dollar (USD)
Earnings and Dividend Figures in US Dollar (USD)
  # of Estimates Mean High Low 1 Year
Ago
SALES (in millions)
Year Ending Dec-17 3 1,095.00 1,133.00 1,046.00 1,107.80
Year Ending Dec-18 3 1,219.33 1,238.00 1,186.00 1,307.00
Earnings (per share)
Year Ending Dec-17 3 0.01 0.01 0.01 0.00
Year Ending Dec-18 3 0.01 0.02 0.01 0.01

Historical Surprises

No historical surprise data available.

Consensus Estimates Trend

Sales and Profit Figures in US Dollar (USD)
Earnings and Dividend Figures in US Dollar (USD)
  Current 1 Week
Ago		 1 Month
Ago		 2 Month
Ago		 1 Year
Ago
SALES (in millions)
Year Ending Dec-17 1,095.00 1,095.00 1,096.67 1,040.00 1,107.80
Year Ending Dec-18 1,219.33 1,219.33 1,219.67 1,169.00 1,307.00
Earnings (per share)
Year Ending Dec-17 0.01 0.01 0.01 0.01 0.00
Year Ending Dec-18 0.01 0.01 0.01 0.02 0.01

Estimates Revisions Summary

  Last Week Last 4 Weeks
Number Of Revisions: Up Down Up Down
Revenue
Year Ending Dec-17 0 0 0 1
Year Ending Dec-18 0 0 0 1
Earnings
Year Ending Dec-17 0 0 0 0
Year Ending Dec-18 0 0 0 0

