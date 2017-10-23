Sales and Profit Figures in Hong Kong Dollar (HKD)

Earnings and Dividend Figures in Hong Kong Dollar (HKD)

# of Estimates Mean High Low 1 Year

Ago SALES (in millions) Year Ending Dec-17 20 22,965.00 28,782.00 20,909.00 21,942.70 Year Ending Dec-18 19 28,292.80 40,046.00 24,360.00 25,623.50 Earnings (per share) Year Ending Dec-17 21 0.46 0.50 0.42 0.42 Year Ending Dec-18 21 0.57 0.63 0.51 0.51 LT Growth Rate (%) 3 22.64 27.22 18.60 17.96