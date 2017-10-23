Edition:
Beijing Enterprises Water Group Ltd (0371.HK)

0371.HK on Hong Kong Stock

6.65HKD
23 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)

HK$0.19 (+2.94%)
Prev Close
HK$6.46
Open
HK$6.43
Day's High
HK$6.69
Day's Low
HK$6.43
Volume
32,698,275
Avg. Vol
18,385,829
52-wk High
HK$6.74
52-wk Low
HK$4.91

Consensus Recommendations

Consensus Recommendation Next Earnings (approx.) Company Fiscal Year
End Month		 Last Updated
Outperform -- December 23 Oct 2017

Analyst Recommendations and Revisions

1-5 Linear Scale Current 1 Month
Ago		 2 Month
Ago		 3 Month
Ago
(1) BUY 11 11 11 11
(2) OUTPERFORM 12 13 13 13
(3) HOLD 0 0 0 0
(4) UNDERPERFORM 0 0 0 1
(5) SELL 0 0 0 0
No Opinion 0 0 0 0
Mean Rating 1.52 1.54 1.54 1.64

Consensus Estimates Analysis

Sales and Profit Figures in Hong Kong Dollar (HKD)
Earnings and Dividend Figures in Hong Kong Dollar (HKD)
  # of Estimates Mean High Low 1 Year
Ago
SALES (in millions)
Year Ending Dec-17 20 22,965.00 28,782.00 20,909.00 21,942.70
Year Ending Dec-18 19 28,292.80 40,046.00 24,360.00 25,623.50
Earnings (per share)
Year Ending Dec-17 21 0.46 0.50 0.42 0.42
Year Ending Dec-18 21 0.57 0.63 0.51 0.51
LT Growth Rate (%) 3 22.64 27.22 18.60 17.96

Historical Surprises

No historical surprise data available.

Consensus Estimates Trend

Sales and Profit Figures in Hong Kong Dollar (HKD)
Earnings and Dividend Figures in Hong Kong Dollar (HKD)
  Current 1 Week
Ago		 1 Month
Ago		 2 Month
Ago		 1 Year
Ago
SALES (in millions)
Year Ending Dec-17 22,965.00 22,965.00 23,076.90 24,456.60 21,942.70
Year Ending Dec-18 28,292.80 28,292.80 28,435.20 30,424.50 25,623.50
Earnings (per share)
Year Ending Dec-17 0.46 0.46 0.46 0.46 0.42
Year Ending Dec-18 0.57 0.57 0.57 0.56 0.51

Estimates Revisions Summary

  Last Week Last 4 Weeks
Number Of Revisions: Up Down Up Down
Revenue
Year Ending Dec-17 0 0 0 0
Year Ending Dec-18 0 0 0 0
Earnings
Year Ending Dec-17 0 0 1 0
Year Ending Dec-18 0 0 0 0

Earnings vs. Estimates

Beijing Enterprises Water Group Ltd News

