Sales and Profit Figures in Hong Kong Dollar (HKD)

Earnings and Dividend Figures in Hong Kong Dollar (HKD)

# of Estimates Mean High Low 1 Year

Ago SALES (in millions) Year Ending Dec-17 19 57,063.60 61,555.00 53,435.90 63,060.20 Year Ending Dec-18 19 59,237.20 66,479.00 54,720.00 67,687.70 Earnings (per share) Year Ending Dec-17 20 5.23 5.72 4.49 5.29 Year Ending Dec-18 20 5.67 6.56 4.39 5.73 LT Growth Rate (%) 3 11.51 16.10 8.76 12.35