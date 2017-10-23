Beijing Enterprises Holdings Ltd (0392.HK)
0392.HK on Hong Kong Stock
47.95HKD
23 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)
HK$-0.05 (-0.10%)
Prev Close
HK$48.00
Open
HK$48.15
Day's High
HK$48.45
Day's Low
HK$47.60
Volume
1,633,359
Avg. Vol
2,347,351
52-wk High
HK$48.45
52-wk Low
HK$33.60
Consensus Recommendations
|Consensus Recommendation
|Next Earnings (approx.)
|Company Fiscal Year
End Month
|Last Updated
|Outperform
|--
|December
|23 Oct 2017
Analyst Recommendations and Revisions
|1-5 Linear Scale
|Current
|1 Month
Ago
|2 Month
Ago
|3 Month
Ago
|(1) BUY
|5
|5
|5
|6
|(2) OUTPERFORM
|7
|6
|6
|6
|(3) HOLD
|6
|7
|6
|7
|(4) UNDERPERFORM
|1
|1
|1
|1
|(5) SELL
|1
|1
|1
|1
|No Opinion
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Mean Rating
|2.30
|2.35
|2.32
|2.29
Consensus Estimates Analysis
Sales and Profit Figures in Hong Kong Dollar (HKD)
Earnings and Dividend Figures in Hong Kong Dollar (HKD)
|# of Estimates
|Mean
|High
|Low
|1 Year
Ago
|SALES (in millions)
|Year Ending Dec-17
|19
|57,063.60
|61,555.00
|53,435.90
|63,060.20
|Year Ending Dec-18
|19
|59,237.20
|66,479.00
|54,720.00
|67,687.70
|Earnings (per share)
|Year Ending Dec-17
|20
|5.23
|5.72
|4.49
|5.29
|Year Ending Dec-18
|20
|5.67
|6.56
|4.39
|5.73
|LT Growth Rate (%)
|3
|11.51
|16.10
|8.76
|12.35
Historical Surprises
No historical surprise data available.
Consensus Estimates Trend
Sales and Profit Figures in Hong Kong Dollar (HKD)
Earnings and Dividend Figures in Hong Kong Dollar (HKD)
|Current
|1 Week
Ago
|1 Month
Ago
|2 Month
Ago
|1 Year
Ago
|SALES (in millions)
|Year Ending Dec-17
|57,063.60
|57,063.60
|58,178.80
|58,787.60
|63,060.20
|Year Ending Dec-18
|59,237.20
|59,237.20
|60,448.00
|61,312.30
|67,687.70
|Earnings (per share)
|Year Ending Dec-17
|5.23
|5.21
|5.18
|5.26
|5.29
|Year Ending Dec-18
|5.67
|5.65
|5.55
|5.39
|5.73
Estimates Revisions Summary
|Last Week
|Last 4 Weeks
|Number Of Revisions:
|Up
|Down
|Up
|Down
|Revenue
|Year Ending Dec-17
|0
|0
|0
|2
|Year Ending Dec-18
|0
|0
|1
|1
|Earnings
|Year Ending Dec-17
|1
|0
|3
|0
|Year Ending Dec-18
|1
|0
|3
|0
- BRIEF-Beijing Enterprises Medical And Health Industry's unit enters equity transfer deals
- BRIEF-Beijing Enterprises Medical and Health Industry Group says HY loss attributable HK$56.4 mln
- BRIEF-Beijing Enterprises Medical And Health Industry expects increase in net losses for HY
- BRIEF-Beijing Enterprises Medical And Health Industry updates on termination of S&P agreement
- BRIEF-Beijing Enterprises Medical And Health Industry enters loan agreement with Jinfu N.A. Real Estate Investment