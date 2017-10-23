Edition:
Beijing Enterprises Holdings Ltd (0392.HK)

0392.HK on Hong Kong Stock

47.95HKD
23 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)

HK$-0.05 (-0.10%)
Prev Close
HK$48.00
Open
HK$48.15
Day's High
HK$48.45
Day's Low
HK$47.60
Volume
1,633,359
Avg. Vol
2,347,351
52-wk High
HK$48.45
52-wk Low
HK$33.60

Consensus Recommendations

Consensus Recommendation Next Earnings (approx.) Company Fiscal Year
End Month		 Last Updated
Outperform -- December 23 Oct 2017

Analyst Recommendations and Revisions

1-5 Linear Scale Current 1 Month
Ago		 2 Month
Ago		 3 Month
Ago
(1) BUY 5 5 5 6
(2) OUTPERFORM 7 6 6 6
(3) HOLD 6 7 6 7
(4) UNDERPERFORM 1 1 1 1
(5) SELL 1 1 1 1
No Opinion 0 0 0 0
Mean Rating 2.30 2.35 2.32 2.29

Consensus Estimates Analysis

Sales and Profit Figures in Hong Kong Dollar (HKD)
Earnings and Dividend Figures in Hong Kong Dollar (HKD)
  # of Estimates Mean High Low 1 Year
Ago
SALES (in millions)
Year Ending Dec-17 19 57,063.60 61,555.00 53,435.90 63,060.20
Year Ending Dec-18 19 59,237.20 66,479.00 54,720.00 67,687.70
Earnings (per share)
Year Ending Dec-17 20 5.23 5.72 4.49 5.29
Year Ending Dec-18 20 5.67 6.56 4.39 5.73
LT Growth Rate (%) 3 11.51 16.10 8.76 12.35

Historical Surprises

No historical surprise data available.

Consensus Estimates Trend

Sales and Profit Figures in Hong Kong Dollar (HKD)
Earnings and Dividend Figures in Hong Kong Dollar (HKD)
  Current 1 Week
Ago		 1 Month
Ago		 2 Month
Ago		 1 Year
Ago
SALES (in millions)
Year Ending Dec-17 57,063.60 57,063.60 58,178.80 58,787.60 63,060.20
Year Ending Dec-18 59,237.20 59,237.20 60,448.00 61,312.30 67,687.70
Earnings (per share)
Year Ending Dec-17 5.23 5.21 5.18 5.26 5.29
Year Ending Dec-18 5.67 5.65 5.55 5.39 5.73

Estimates Revisions Summary

  Last Week Last 4 Weeks
Number Of Revisions: Up Down Up Down
Revenue
Year Ending Dec-17 0 0 0 2
Year Ending Dec-18 0 0 1 1
Earnings
Year Ending Dec-17 1 0 3 0
Year Ending Dec-18 1 0 3 0

Earnings vs. Estimates

Beijing Enterprises Holdings Ltd News

