Cogobuy Group (0400.HK)

0400.HK on Hong Kong Stock

4.80HKD
23 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)

HK$-0.10 (-2.04%)
Prev Close
HK$4.90
Open
HK$4.90
Day's High
HK$4.90
Day's Low
HK$4.78
Volume
7,265,400
Avg. Vol
12,103,940
52-wk High
HK$12.62
52-wk Low
HK$3.54

Consensus Recommendations

Consensus Recommendation Next Earnings (approx.) Company Fiscal Year
End Month		 Last Updated
Outperform -- December 23 Oct 2017

Analyst Recommendations and Revisions

1-5 Linear Scale Current 1 Month
Ago		 2 Month
Ago		 3 Month
Ago
(1) BUY 2 2 2 2
(2) OUTPERFORM 2 2 2 2
(3) HOLD 1 1 0 0
(4) UNDERPERFORM 0 0 0 0
(5) SELL 0 0 0 0
No Opinion 0 0 0 0
Mean Rating 1.80 1.80 1.50 1.50

Consensus Estimates Analysis

Sales and Profit Figures in Hong Kong Dollar (HKD)
Earnings and Dividend Figures in Hong Kong Dollar (HKD)
  # of Estimates Mean High Low 1 Year
Ago
SALES (in millions)
Year Ending Dec-17 4 15,728.20 19,636.20 11,990.50 18,996.50
Year Ending Dec-18 3 17,836.90 25,321.00 13,735.40 23,482.00
Earnings (per share)
Year Ending Dec-17 4 0.43 0.49 0.37 0.51
Year Ending Dec-18 4 0.54 0.66 0.43 0.65

Historical Surprises

Sales and Profit Figures in Hong Kong Dollar (HKD)
Earnings and Dividend Figures in Hong Kong Dollar (HKD)
Estimates vs Actual Estimate Actual Difference Surprise %
SALES (in millions)
Quarter Ending Jun-15 2,819.62 2,882.68 63.06 2.24
Quarter Ending Mar-15 2,394.32 2,382.68 11.64 0.49

Consensus Estimates Trend

Sales and Profit Figures in Hong Kong Dollar (HKD)
Earnings and Dividend Figures in Hong Kong Dollar (HKD)
  Current 1 Week
Ago		 1 Month
Ago		 2 Month
Ago		 1 Year
Ago
SALES (in millions)
Year Ending Dec-17 15,728.20 15,728.20 17,345.30 19,448.20 18,996.50
Year Ending Dec-18 17,836.90 17,836.90 21,251.50 24,501.60 23,482.00

Estimates Revisions Summary

  Last Week Last 4 Weeks
Number Of Revisions: Up Down Up Down
Revenue
Year Ending Dec-17 0 0 0 0
Year Ending Dec-18 0 0 0 0
Earnings

