Cogobuy Group (0400.HK)
0400.HK on Hong Kong Stock
4.80HKD
23 Oct 2017
4.80HKD
23 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)
HK$-0.10 (-2.04%)
HK$-0.10 (-2.04%)
Prev Close
HK$4.90
HK$4.90
Open
HK$4.90
HK$4.90
Day's High
HK$4.90
HK$4.90
Day's Low
HK$4.78
HK$4.78
Volume
7,265,400
7,265,400
Avg. Vol
12,103,940
12,103,940
52-wk High
HK$12.62
HK$12.62
52-wk Low
HK$3.54
HK$3.54
Consensus Recommendations
|Consensus Recommendation
|Next Earnings (approx.)
|Company Fiscal Year
End Month
|Last Updated
|Outperform
|--
|December
|23 Oct 2017
Analyst Recommendations and Revisions
|1-5 Linear Scale
|Current
|1 Month
Ago
|2 Month
Ago
|3 Month
Ago
|(1) BUY
|2
|2
|2
|2
|(2) OUTPERFORM
|2
|2
|2
|2
|(3) HOLD
|1
|1
|0
|0
|(4) UNDERPERFORM
|0
|0
|0
|0
|(5) SELL
|0
|0
|0
|0
|No Opinion
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Mean Rating
|1.80
|1.80
|1.50
|1.50
Consensus Estimates Analysis
Sales and Profit Figures in Hong Kong Dollar (HKD)
Earnings and Dividend Figures in Hong Kong Dollar (HKD)
Earnings and Dividend Figures in Hong Kong Dollar (HKD)
|# of Estimates
|Mean
|High
|Low
|1 Year
Ago
|SALES (in millions)
|Year Ending Dec-17
|4
|15,728.20
|19,636.20
|11,990.50
|18,996.50
|Year Ending Dec-18
|3
|17,836.90
|25,321.00
|13,735.40
|23,482.00
|Earnings (per share)
|Year Ending Dec-17
|4
|0.43
|0.49
|0.37
|0.51
|Year Ending Dec-18
|4
|0.54
|0.66
|0.43
|0.65
Historical Surprises
Sales and Profit Figures in Hong Kong Dollar (HKD)
Earnings and Dividend Figures in Hong Kong Dollar (HKD)
Earnings and Dividend Figures in Hong Kong Dollar (HKD)
|Estimates vs Actual
|Estimate
|Actual
|Difference
|Surprise %
|SALES (in millions)
|Quarter Ending Jun-15
|2,819.62
|2,882.68
|63.06
|2.24
|Quarter Ending Mar-15
|2,394.32
|2,382.68
|11.64
|0.49
Consensus Estimates Trend
Sales and Profit Figures in Hong Kong Dollar (HKD)
Earnings and Dividend Figures in Hong Kong Dollar (HKD)
Earnings and Dividend Figures in Hong Kong Dollar (HKD)
|Current
|1 Week
Ago
|1 Month
Ago
|2 Month
Ago
|1 Year
Ago
|SALES (in millions)
|Year Ending Dec-17
|15,728.20
|15,728.20
|17,345.30
|19,448.20
|18,996.50
|Year Ending Dec-18
|17,836.90
|17,836.90
|21,251.50
|24,501.60
|23,482.00
Estimates Revisions Summary
|Last Week
|Last 4 Weeks
|Number Of Revisions:
|Up
|Down
|Up
|Down
|Revenue
|Year Ending Dec-17
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Year Ending Dec-18
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Earnings
- BRIEF-Cogobuy's shareholder cuts stake in the company - HKEx filing
- BRIEF-Cogobuy Group appoints Kim Jin Ha as non-executive director
- UPDATE 1-Cogobuy shares plunge as trade resumes, denies short-seller's criticism
- BRIEF-Cogobuy updates on report issued by Blazing Research
- BRIEF-Cogobuy says trading in shares of co halted pending clarification announcement