Sales and Profit Figures in Hong Kong Dollar (HKD)

Earnings and Dividend Figures in Hong Kong Dollar (HKD)

# of Estimates Mean High Low 1 Year

Ago SALES (in millions) Year Ending Dec-17 4 15,728.20 19,636.20 11,990.50 18,996.50 Year Ending Dec-18 3 17,836.90 25,321.00 13,735.40 23,482.00 Earnings (per share) Year Ending Dec-17 4 0.43 0.49 0.37 0.51 Year Ending Dec-18 4 0.54 0.66 0.43 0.65