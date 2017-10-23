Edition:
India

Huayi Tencent Entertainment Co Ltd (0419.HK)

0419.HK on Hong Kong Stock

0.45HKD
23 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)

HK$0.01 (+3.45%)
Prev Close
HK$0.44
Open
HK$0.44
Day's High
HK$0.47
Day's Low
HK$0.43
Volume
100,045,000
Avg. Vol
56,428,091
52-wk High
HK$0.63
52-wk Low
HK$0.28

Consensus Recommendations

No consensus recommendations data available;

Analyst Recommendations and Revisions

No analyst recommendations and revisions data available;

Consensus Estimates Analysis

No consensus analysis data available.

Historical Surprises

No historical surprise data available.

Consensus Estimates Trend

No consensus estimates data available.

Estimates Revisions Summary

No estimates revision data available.

Earnings vs. Estimates

No consensus analysis data available.
» More Financials

Huayi Tencent Entertainment Co Ltd News