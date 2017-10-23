Edition:
India

Boyaa Interactive International Ltd (0434.HK)

0434.HK on Hong Kong Stock

3.29HKD
23 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)

HK$0.03 (+0.92%)
Prev Close
HK$3.26
Open
HK$3.30
Day's High
HK$3.30
Day's Low
HK$3.23
Volume
925,000
Avg. Vol
1,690,376
52-wk High
HK$5.05
52-wk Low
HK$2.84

Consensus Recommendations

Consensus Recommendation Next Earnings (approx.) Company Fiscal Year
End Month		 Last Updated
Buy -- December 23 Oct 2017

Analyst Recommendations and Revisions

1-5 Linear Scale Current 1 Month
Ago		 2 Month
Ago		 3 Month
Ago
(1) BUY 1 1 -- --
(2) OUTPERFORM 0 0 -- --
(3) HOLD 0 0 -- --
(4) UNDERPERFORM 0 0 -- --
(5) SELL 0 0 -- --
No Opinion 0 0 -- --
Mean Rating 1.00 1.00 -- --

Consensus Estimates Analysis

Sales and Profit Figures in Hong Kong Dollar (HKD)
Earnings and Dividend Figures in Hong Kong Dollar (HKD)
  # of Estimates Mean High Low 1 Year
Ago
SALES (in millions)
Quarter Ending Dec-17 1 227.96 227.96 227.96 --
Year Ending Dec-17 1 923.75 923.75 923.75 1,042.40
Year Ending Dec-18 1 1,052.65 1,052.65 1,052.65 --
Earnings (per share)
Year Ending Dec-17 1 0.44 0.44 0.44 0.38
Year Ending Dec-18 1 0.47 0.47 0.47 --

Historical Surprises

Sales and Profit Figures in Hong Kong Dollar (HKD)
Earnings and Dividend Figures in Hong Kong Dollar (HKD)
Estimates vs Actual Estimate Actual Difference Surprise %
SALES (in millions)
Quarter Ending Sep-15 399.69 233.58 166.12 41.56
Quarter Ending Jun-15 363.59 241.28 122.31 33.64
Quarter Ending Mar-15 336.79 305.35 31.44 9.34
Quarter Ending Dec-14 323.93 307.66 16.27 5.02
Quarter Ending Sep-14 319.29 306.11 13.18 4.13
Earnings (per share)
Quarter Ending Dec-14 0.15 0.12 0.03 20.00
Quarter Ending Sep-14 0.14 0.14 0.00 0.00

Consensus Estimates Trend

Sales and Profit Figures in Hong Kong Dollar (HKD)
Earnings and Dividend Figures in Hong Kong Dollar (HKD)
  Current 1 Week
Ago		 1 Month
Ago		 2 Month
Ago		 1 Year
Ago
SALES (in millions)
Quarter Ending Dec-17 227.96 227.96 227.96 -- --
Year Ending Dec-17 923.75 923.75 923.75 -- 1,042.40
Year Ending Dec-18 1,052.65 1,052.65 1,052.65 -- --
Earnings (per share)
Year Ending Dec-17 0.44 0.44 0.44 -- 0.38
Year Ending Dec-18 0.47 0.47 0.47 -- --

Estimates Revisions Summary

  Last Week Last 4 Weeks
Number Of Revisions: Up Down Up Down
Revenue
Quarter Ending Dec-17 0 0 0 0
Year Ending Dec-17 0 0 0 0
Year Ending Dec-18 0 0 0 0
Earnings
Year Ending Dec-17 0 0 0 0
Year Ending Dec-18 0 0 0 0

Earnings vs. Estimates

» More Financials

Boyaa Interactive International Ltd News