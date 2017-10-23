Boyaa Interactive International Ltd (0434.HK)
0434.HK on Hong Kong Stock
3.29HKD
23 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)
HK$0.03 (+0.92%)
Prev Close
HK$3.26
Open
HK$3.30
Day's High
HK$3.30
Day's Low
HK$3.23
Volume
925,000
Avg. Vol
1,690,376
52-wk High
HK$5.05
52-wk Low
HK$2.84
Consensus Recommendations
|Consensus Recommendation
|Next Earnings (approx.)
|Company Fiscal Year
End Month
|Last Updated
|Buy
|--
|December
|23 Oct 2017
Analyst Recommendations and Revisions
|1-5 Linear Scale
|Current
|1 Month
Ago
|2 Month
Ago
|3 Month
Ago
|(1) BUY
|1
|1
|--
|--
|(2) OUTPERFORM
|0
|0
|--
|--
|(3) HOLD
|0
|0
|--
|--
|(4) UNDERPERFORM
|0
|0
|--
|--
|(5) SELL
|0
|0
|--
|--
|No Opinion
|0
|0
|--
|--
|Mean Rating
|1.00
|1.00
|--
|--
Consensus Estimates Analysis
Sales and Profit Figures in Hong Kong Dollar (HKD)
Earnings and Dividend Figures in Hong Kong Dollar (HKD)
|# of Estimates
|Mean
|High
|Low
|1 Year
Ago
|SALES (in millions)
|Quarter Ending Dec-17
|1
|227.96
|227.96
|227.96
|--
|Year Ending Dec-17
|1
|923.75
|923.75
|923.75
|1,042.40
|Year Ending Dec-18
|1
|1,052.65
|1,052.65
|1,052.65
|--
|Earnings (per share)
|Year Ending Dec-17
|1
|0.44
|0.44
|0.44
|0.38
|Year Ending Dec-18
|1
|0.47
|0.47
|0.47
|--
Historical Surprises
Sales and Profit Figures in Hong Kong Dollar (HKD)
Earnings and Dividend Figures in Hong Kong Dollar (HKD)
|Estimates vs Actual
|Estimate
|Actual
|Difference
|Surprise %
|SALES (in millions)
|Quarter Ending Sep-15
|399.69
|233.58
|166.12
|41.56
|Quarter Ending Jun-15
|363.59
|241.28
|122.31
|33.64
|Quarter Ending Mar-15
|336.79
|305.35
|31.44
|9.34
|Quarter Ending Dec-14
|323.93
|307.66
|16.27
|5.02
|Quarter Ending Sep-14
|319.29
|306.11
|13.18
|4.13
|Earnings (per share)
|Quarter Ending Dec-14
|0.15
|0.12
|0.03
|20.00
|Quarter Ending Sep-14
|0.14
|0.14
|0.00
|0.00
Consensus Estimates Trend
Sales and Profit Figures in Hong Kong Dollar (HKD)
Earnings and Dividend Figures in Hong Kong Dollar (HKD)
|Current
|1 Week
Ago
|1 Month
Ago
|2 Month
Ago
|1 Year
Ago
|SALES (in millions)
|Quarter Ending Dec-17
|227.96
|227.96
|227.96
|--
|--
|Year Ending Dec-17
|923.75
|923.75
|923.75
|--
|1,042.40
|Year Ending Dec-18
|1,052.65
|1,052.65
|1,052.65
|--
|--
|Earnings (per share)
|Year Ending Dec-17
|0.44
|0.44
|0.44
|--
|0.38
|Year Ending Dec-18
|0.47
|0.47
|0.47
|--
|--
Estimates Revisions Summary
|Last Week
|Last 4 Weeks
|Number Of Revisions:
|Up
|Down
|Up
|Down
|Revenue
|Quarter Ending Dec-17
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Year Ending Dec-17
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Year Ending Dec-18
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Earnings
|Year Ending Dec-17
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Year Ending Dec-18
|0
|0
|0
|0