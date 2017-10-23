Edition:
Dah Sing Financial Holdings Ltd (0440.HK)

0440.HK on Hong Kong Stock

53.10HKD
23 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)

HK$-0.70 (-1.30%)
Prev Close
HK$53.80
Open
HK$53.45
Day's High
HK$53.65
Day's Low
HK$53.05
Volume
116,155
Avg. Vol
546,965
52-wk High
HK$66.00
52-wk Low
HK$50.10

Consensus Recommendations

Consensus Recommendation Next Earnings (approx.) Company Fiscal Year
End Month		 Last Updated
Outperform -- December 23 Oct 2017

Analyst Recommendations and Revisions

1-5 Linear Scale Current 1 Month
Ago		 2 Month
Ago		 3 Month
Ago
(1) BUY 1 1 1 1
(2) OUTPERFORM 2 2 2 2
(3) HOLD 2 2 2 2
(4) UNDERPERFORM 0 0 0 0
(5) SELL 0 0 0 0
No Opinion 0 0 0 0
Mean Rating 2.20 2.20 2.20 2.20

Consensus Estimates Analysis

Sales and Profit Figures in Hong Kong Dollar (HKD)
Earnings and Dividend Figures in Hong Kong Dollar (HKD)
  # of Estimates Mean High Low 1 Year
Ago
SALES (in millions)
Year Ending Dec-17 5 5,225.02 5,527.32 5,071.78 5,353.45
Year Ending Dec-18 5 5,632.78 5,896.69 5,363.22 5,443.54
Earnings (per share)
Year Ending Dec-17 3 5.26 5.98 4.21 5.12
Year Ending Dec-18 5 5.63 6.47 3.90 5.44
LT Growth Rate (%) 1 7.30 7.30 7.30 9.00

Historical Surprises

Consensus Estimates Trend

Sales and Profit Figures in Hong Kong Dollar (HKD)
Earnings and Dividend Figures in Hong Kong Dollar (HKD)
  Current 1 Week
Ago		 1 Month
Ago		 2 Month
Ago		 1 Year
Ago
SALES (in millions)
Year Ending Dec-17 5,225.02 5,225.02 5,225.65 5,265.86 5,353.45
Year Ending Dec-18 5,632.78 5,632.78 5,642.41 5,679.49 5,443.54
Earnings (per share)
Year Ending Dec-17 5.26 5.26 5.26 5.01 5.12
Year Ending Dec-18 5.63 5.76 5.78 5.68 5.44

Estimates Revisions Summary

  Last Week Last 4 Weeks
Number Of Revisions: Up Down Up Down
Revenue
Year Ending Dec-17 0 0 0 1
Year Ending Dec-18 0 0 0 1
Earnings
Year Ending Dec-17 0 0 0 0
Year Ending Dec-18 0 1 0 2

Earnings vs. Estimates

Dah Sing Financial Holdings Ltd News