GCL New Energy Holdings Ltd (0451.HK)
0451.HK on Hong Kong Stock
0.55HKD
23 Oct 2017
0.55HKD
23 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)
HK$0.02 (+3.77%)
HK$0.02 (+3.77%)
Prev Close
HK$0.53
HK$0.53
Open
HK$0.54
HK$0.54
Day's High
HK$0.57
HK$0.57
Day's Low
HK$0.54
HK$0.54
Volume
44,164,000
44,164,000
Avg. Vol
31,293,144
31,293,144
52-wk High
HK$0.62
HK$0.62
52-wk Low
HK$0.33
HK$0.33
Consensus Recommendations
No consensus recommendations data available;
Analyst Recommendations and Revisions
No analyst recommendations and revisions data available;
Consensus Estimates Analysis
No consensus analysis data available.
Historical Surprises
No historical surprise data available.
Consensus Estimates Trend
No consensus estimates data available.
Estimates Revisions Summary
No estimates revision data available.
No consensus analysis data available.
- BRIEF-GCL New Energy announces deals for Huaibei project with Xi'an Datang Electric
- BRIEF-GCL New Energy sees HY profit attributable from cont ops at about RMB450 mln
- BRIEF-Gcl New Energy updates on transaction with Hengjia (Shanghai) Financial Leasing Co Ltd
- BRIEF-GCL New Energy Holdings updates on new operation service agreement
- BRIEF-GCL New Energy enters Lianshui finance lease agreements with CNEC Financial Leasing