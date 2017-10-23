Sihuan Pharmaceutical Holdings Group Ltd (0460.HK)
0460.HK on Hong Kong Stock
2.88HKD
23 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)
HK$0.08 (+2.86%)
Prev Close
HK$2.80
Open
HK$2.78
Day's High
HK$2.89
Day's Low
HK$2.77
Volume
26,184,610
Avg. Vol
18,370,185
52-wk High
HK$3.76
52-wk Low
HK$1.83
Consensus Recommendations
|Consensus Recommendation
|Next Earnings (approx.)
|Company Fiscal Year
End Month
|Last Updated
|Hold
|--
|December
|23 Oct 2017
Analyst Recommendations and Revisions
|1-5 Linear Scale
|Current
|1 Month
Ago
|2 Month
Ago
|3 Month
Ago
|(1) BUY
|0
|0
|0
|1
|(2) OUTPERFORM
|1
|1
|1
|1
|(3) HOLD
|2
|2
|2
|1
|(4) UNDERPERFORM
|0
|0
|0
|0
|(5) SELL
|0
|0
|0
|0
|No Opinion
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Mean Rating
|2.67
|2.67
|2.67
|2.00
Consensus Estimates Analysis
Sales and Profit Figures in China Yuan Renminbi (CNY)
|# of Estimates
|Mean
|High
|Low
|1 Year
Ago
|SALES (in millions)
|Year Ending Dec-17
|3
|3,360.33
|3,476.00
|3,247.00
|3,345.80
|Year Ending Dec-18
|3
|3,660.90
|3,807.00
|3,426.70
|3,606.32
|Earnings (per share)
|Year Ending Dec-17
|3
|0.19
|0.20
|0.18
|0.18
|Year Ending Dec-18
|3
|0.20
|0.22
|0.19
|0.20
|LT Growth Rate (%)
|1
|12.06
|12.06
|12.06
|10.36
Historical Surprises
No historical surprise data available.
Consensus Estimates Trend
Sales and Profit Figures in China Yuan Renminbi (CNY)
|Current
|1 Week
Ago
|1 Month
Ago
|2 Month
Ago
|1 Year
Ago
|SALES (in millions)
|Year Ending Dec-17
|3,360.33
|3,360.33
|3,360.33
|3,379.10
|3,345.80
|Year Ending Dec-18
|3,660.90
|3,660.90
|3,660.90
|3,699.93
|3,606.32
Estimates Revisions Summary
|Last Week
|Last 4 Weeks
|Number Of Revisions:
|Up
|Down
|Up
|Down
|Revenue
|Year Ending Dec-17
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Year Ending Dec-18
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Earnings
- BRIEF-Sihuan Pharmaceutical says unit to invest in Pharmadax Foshan
- BRIEF-Sihuan Pharmaceutical updates on patent infringement claim related to product
- BRIEF-Sihuan Pharmaceutical sets up R&D centre in in California
- BRIEF-Sihuan Pharmaceutical Holdings announces appointment of group vice president for research and development
- BRIEF-Sihuan Pharmaceutical says CFDA granted approval of phase I-III clinical trials of Birociclib