Sihuan Pharmaceutical Holdings Group Ltd (0460.HK)

0460.HK on Hong Kong Stock

2.88HKD
23 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)

HK$0.08 (+2.86%)
Prev Close
HK$2.80
Open
HK$2.78
Day's High
HK$2.89
Day's Low
HK$2.77
Volume
26,184,610
Avg. Vol
18,370,185
52-wk High
HK$3.76
52-wk Low
HK$1.83

Consensus Recommendations

Consensus Recommendation Next Earnings (approx.) Company Fiscal Year
End Month		 Last Updated
Hold -- December 23 Oct 2017

Analyst Recommendations and Revisions

1-5 Linear Scale Current 1 Month
Ago		 2 Month
Ago		 3 Month
Ago
(1) BUY 0 0 0 1
(2) OUTPERFORM 1 1 1 1
(3) HOLD 2 2 2 1
(4) UNDERPERFORM 0 0 0 0
(5) SELL 0 0 0 0
No Opinion 0 0 0 0
Mean Rating 2.67 2.67 2.67 2.00

Consensus Estimates Analysis

Sales and Profit Figures in China Yuan Renminbi (CNY)
Earnings and Dividend Figures in China Yuan Renminbi (CNY)
  # of Estimates Mean High Low 1 Year
Ago
SALES (in millions)
Year Ending Dec-17 3 3,360.33 3,476.00 3,247.00 3,345.80
Year Ending Dec-18 3 3,660.90 3,807.00 3,426.70 3,606.32
Earnings (per share)
Year Ending Dec-17 3 0.19 0.20 0.18 0.18
Year Ending Dec-18 3 0.20 0.22 0.19 0.20
LT Growth Rate (%) 1 12.06 12.06 12.06 10.36

Historical Surprises

No historical surprise data available.

Consensus Estimates Trend

Sales and Profit Figures in China Yuan Renminbi (CNY)
Earnings and Dividend Figures in China Yuan Renminbi (CNY)
  Current 1 Week
Ago		 1 Month
Ago		 2 Month
Ago		 1 Year
Ago
SALES (in millions)
Year Ending Dec-17 3,360.33 3,360.33 3,360.33 3,379.10 3,345.80
Year Ending Dec-18 3,660.90 3,660.90 3,660.90 3,699.93 3,606.32

Estimates Revisions Summary

  Last Week Last 4 Weeks
Number Of Revisions: Up Down Up Down
Revenue
Year Ending Dec-17 0 0 0 0
Year Ending Dec-18 0 0 0 0
Earnings

