Forgame Holdings Ltd (0484.HK)
0484.HK on Hong Kong Stock
13.82HKD
23 Oct 2017
13.82HKD
23 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)
HK$0.40 (+2.98%)
HK$0.40 (+2.98%)
Prev Close
HK$13.42
HK$13.42
Open
HK$13.30
HK$13.30
Day's High
HK$13.90
HK$13.90
Day's Low
HK$13.04
HK$13.04
Volume
125,800
125,800
Avg. Vol
570,305
570,305
52-wk High
HK$17.80
HK$17.80
52-wk Low
HK$6.70
HK$6.70
Consensus Recommendations
|Consensus Recommendation
|Next Earnings (approx.)
|Company Fiscal Year
End Month
|Last Updated
Analyst Recommendations and Revisions
No analyst recommendations and revisions data available;
Consensus Estimates Analysis
Sales and Profit Figures in Hong Kong Dollar (HKD)
Earnings and Dividend Figures in Hong Kong Dollar (HKD)
Earnings and Dividend Figures in Hong Kong Dollar (HKD)
|# of Estimates
|Mean
|High
|Low
|1 Year
Ago
Historical Surprises
No historical surprise data available.
Consensus Estimates Trend
Sales and Profit Figures in Hong Kong Dollar (HKD)
Earnings and Dividend Figures in Hong Kong Dollar (HKD)
Earnings and Dividend Figures in Hong Kong Dollar (HKD)
|Current
|1 Week
Ago
|1 Month
Ago
|2 Month
Ago
|1 Year
Ago
Estimates Revisions Summary
|Last Week
|Last 4 Weeks
|Number Of Revisions:
|Up
|Down
|Up
|Down
|Revenue
|Earnings
- BRIEF-Forgame Holdings appoints Zhang Yang as executive director and COO
- BRIEF-Forgame disposes equity interest in Beijing Hongruan Xiechuang Communication and Technology
- BRIEF-Forgame expects Group to record net loss for HY ending June 30
- BRIEF-Forgame expects net loss of about RMB14.0 million to RMB18.0 million for six months ending 30 June 2017
- BRIEF-Forgame Holdings updates on memorandum of understanding with Yinker Inc.