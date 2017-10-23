Edition:
GOME Retail Holdings Ltd (0493.HK)

0493.HK on Hong Kong Stock

1.01HKD
23 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)

HK$0.03 (+3.06%)
Prev Close
HK$0.98
Open
HK$0.99
Day's High
HK$1.02
Day's Low
HK$0.98
Volume
249,268,802
Avg. Vol
93,873,692
52-wk High
HK$1.17
52-wk Low
HK$0.80

Consensus Recommendations

Consensus Recommendation Next Earnings (approx.) Company Fiscal Year
End Month		 Last Updated
Hold -- December 23 Oct 2017

Analyst Recommendations and Revisions

1-5 Linear Scale Current 1 Month
Ago		 2 Month
Ago		 3 Month
Ago
(1) BUY 1 1 3 3
(2) OUTPERFORM 1 1 1 1
(3) HOLD 7 8 8 8
(4) UNDERPERFORM 2 2 0 0
(5) SELL 0 0 0 0
No Opinion 0 0 0 0
Mean Rating 2.91 2.92 2.42 2.42

Consensus Estimates Analysis

Sales and Profit Figures in China Yuan Renminbi (CNY)
Earnings and Dividend Figures in China Yuan Renminbi (CNY)
  # of Estimates Mean High Low 1 Year
Ago
SALES (in millions)
Quarter Ending Dec-17 1 24,496.00 24,496.00 24,496.00 --
Year Ending Dec-17 10 83,208.20 87,661.70 79,821.90 82,671.30
Year Ending Dec-18 10 87,537.80 91,207.20 83,248.30 90,047.40
Earnings (per share)
Year Ending Dec-17 10 0.03 0.05 0.01 0.05
Year Ending Dec-18 10 0.04 0.06 0.02 0.05
LT Growth Rate (%) 1 -0.10 -0.10 -0.10 -2.85

Historical Surprises

Sales and Profit Figures in China Yuan Renminbi (CNY)
Earnings and Dividend Figures in China Yuan Renminbi (CNY)
Estimates vs Actual Estimate Actual Difference Surprise %
SALES (in millions)
Quarter Ending Jun-17 22,256.00 20,680.70 1,575.31 7.08
Quarter Ending Dec-16 20,742.00 21,304.80 562.81 2.71
Quarter Ending Dec-14 15,606.00 15,714.40 108.37 0.69
Quarter Ending Mar-14 13,828.50 13,350.90 477.58 3.45
Quarter Ending Dec-13 12,304.00 14,740.90 2,436.88 19.81

Consensus Estimates Trend

Sales and Profit Figures in China Yuan Renminbi (CNY)
Earnings and Dividend Figures in China Yuan Renminbi (CNY)
  Current 1 Week
Ago		 1 Month
Ago		 2 Month
Ago		 1 Year
Ago
SALES (in millions)
Quarter Ending Dec-17 24,496.00 24,496.00 24,496.00 -- --
Year Ending Dec-17 83,208.20 83,208.20 83,338.50 86,540.40 82,671.30
Year Ending Dec-18 87,537.80 87,537.80 88,158.20 92,583.30 90,047.40
Earnings (per share)
Year Ending Dec-17 0.03 0.03 0.03 0.04 0.05
Year Ending Dec-18 0.04 0.04 0.04 0.05 0.05

Estimates Revisions Summary

  Last Week Last 4 Weeks
Number Of Revisions: Up Down Up Down
Revenue
Quarter Ending Dec-17 0 0 0 0
Year Ending Dec-17 0 0 0 0
Year Ending Dec-18 0 0 0 0
Earnings
Year Ending Dec-17 0 0 0 0
Year Ending Dec-18 0 0 0 0

Earnings vs. Estimates

GOME Retail Holdings Ltd News

