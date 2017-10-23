GOME Retail Holdings Ltd (0493.HK)
0493.HK on Hong Kong Stock
1.01HKD
23 Oct 2017
1.01HKD
23 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)
HK$0.03 (+3.06%)
HK$0.03 (+3.06%)
Prev Close
HK$0.98
HK$0.98
Open
HK$0.99
HK$0.99
Day's High
HK$1.02
HK$1.02
Day's Low
HK$0.98
HK$0.98
Volume
249,268,802
249,268,802
Avg. Vol
93,873,692
93,873,692
52-wk High
HK$1.17
HK$1.17
52-wk Low
HK$0.80
HK$0.80
Consensus Recommendations
|Consensus Recommendation
|Next Earnings (approx.)
|Company Fiscal Year
End Month
|Last Updated
|Hold
|--
|December
|23 Oct 2017
Analyst Recommendations and Revisions
|1-5 Linear Scale
|Current
|1 Month
Ago
|2 Month
Ago
|3 Month
Ago
|(1) BUY
|1
|1
|3
|3
|(2) OUTPERFORM
|1
|1
|1
|1
|(3) HOLD
|7
|8
|8
|8
|(4) UNDERPERFORM
|2
|2
|0
|0
|(5) SELL
|0
|0
|0
|0
|No Opinion
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Mean Rating
|2.91
|2.92
|2.42
|2.42
Consensus Estimates Analysis
Sales and Profit Figures in China Yuan Renminbi (CNY)
Earnings and Dividend Figures in China Yuan Renminbi (CNY)
Earnings and Dividend Figures in China Yuan Renminbi (CNY)
|# of Estimates
|Mean
|High
|Low
|1 Year
Ago
|SALES (in millions)
|Quarter Ending Dec-17
|1
|24,496.00
|24,496.00
|24,496.00
|--
|Year Ending Dec-17
|10
|83,208.20
|87,661.70
|79,821.90
|82,671.30
|Year Ending Dec-18
|10
|87,537.80
|91,207.20
|83,248.30
|90,047.40
|Earnings (per share)
|Year Ending Dec-17
|10
|0.03
|0.05
|0.01
|0.05
|Year Ending Dec-18
|10
|0.04
|0.06
|0.02
|0.05
|LT Growth Rate (%)
|1
|-0.10
|-0.10
|-0.10
|-2.85
Historical Surprises
Sales and Profit Figures in China Yuan Renminbi (CNY)
Earnings and Dividend Figures in China Yuan Renminbi (CNY)
Earnings and Dividend Figures in China Yuan Renminbi (CNY)
|Estimates vs Actual
|Estimate
|Actual
|Difference
|Surprise %
|SALES (in millions)
|Quarter Ending Jun-17
|22,256.00
|20,680.70
|1,575.31
|7.08
|Quarter Ending Dec-16
|20,742.00
|21,304.80
|562.81
|2.71
|Quarter Ending Dec-14
|15,606.00
|15,714.40
|108.37
|0.69
|Quarter Ending Mar-14
|13,828.50
|13,350.90
|477.58
|3.45
|Quarter Ending Dec-13
|12,304.00
|14,740.90
|2,436.88
|19.81
Consensus Estimates Trend
Sales and Profit Figures in China Yuan Renminbi (CNY)
Earnings and Dividend Figures in China Yuan Renminbi (CNY)
Earnings and Dividend Figures in China Yuan Renminbi (CNY)
|Current
|1 Week
Ago
|1 Month
Ago
|2 Month
Ago
|1 Year
Ago
|SALES (in millions)
|Quarter Ending Dec-17
|24,496.00
|24,496.00
|24,496.00
|--
|--
|Year Ending Dec-17
|83,208.20
|83,208.20
|83,338.50
|86,540.40
|82,671.30
|Year Ending Dec-18
|87,537.80
|87,537.80
|88,158.20
|92,583.30
|90,047.40
|Earnings (per share)
|Year Ending Dec-17
|0.03
|0.03
|0.03
|0.04
|0.05
|Year Ending Dec-18
|0.04
|0.04
|0.04
|0.05
|0.05
Estimates Revisions Summary
|Last Week
|Last 4 Weeks
|Number Of Revisions:
|Up
|Down
|Up
|Down
|Revenue
|Quarter Ending Dec-17
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Year Ending Dec-17
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Year Ending Dec-18
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Earnings
|Year Ending Dec-17
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Year Ending Dec-18
|0
|0
|0
|0
- China's GOME's H1 net profit falls 1.6 pct as finance costs rise
- BRIEF-Gome Electrical Appliances Holding posts HY net profit of RMB122 mln
- BRIEF-Gome Electrical Appliances announces change in name of Company
- BRIEF-Gome Electrical Appliances Holding announces issuance of additional bonds due 2020
- BRIEF-Gome Electrical Appliances says qtrly profit attributable RMB137 million, up 2.24 pct