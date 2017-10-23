Edition:
LI & Fung Ltd (0494.HK)

0494.HK on Hong Kong Stock

4.05HKD
23 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)

HK$-0.02 (-0.49%)
Prev Close
HK$4.07
Open
HK$4.02
Day's High
HK$4.06
Day's Low
HK$4.01
Volume
7,840,590
Avg. Vol
28,021,841
52-wk High
HK$4.27
52-wk Low
HK$2.75

Consensus Recommendations

Consensus Recommendation Next Earnings (approx.) Company Fiscal Year
End Month		 Last Updated
Hold -- December 23 Oct 2017

Analyst Recommendations and Revisions

1-5 Linear Scale Current 1 Month
Ago		 2 Month
Ago		 3 Month
Ago
(1) BUY 1 1 0 0
(2) OUTPERFORM 4 3 1 2
(3) HOLD 6 7 7 7
(4) UNDERPERFORM 1 1 1 1
(5) SELL 0 0 2 2
No Opinion 0 0 0 0
Mean Rating 2.58 2.67 3.36 3.25

Consensus Estimates Analysis

Sales and Profit Figures in US Dollar (USD)
Earnings and Dividend Figures in US Dollar (USD)
  # of Estimates Mean High Low 1 Year
Ago
SALES (in millions)
Year Ending Dec-17 10 15,859.60 16,063.20 15,700.70 17,662.00
Year Ending Dec-18 10 16,004.20 16,639.60 15,418.40 17,973.90
Earnings (per share)
Year Ending Dec-17 11 0.03 0.04 0.02 0.04
Year Ending Dec-18 11 0.03 0.05 0.03 0.04
LT Growth Rate (%) 2 3.96 4.27 3.65 -1.70

Historical Surprises

No historical surprise data available.

Consensus Estimates Trend

Sales and Profit Figures in US Dollar (USD)
Earnings and Dividend Figures in US Dollar (USD)
  Current 1 Week
Ago		 1 Month
Ago		 2 Month
Ago		 1 Year
Ago
SALES (in millions)
Year Ending Dec-17 15,859.60 15,859.60 15,722.80 15,879.10 17,662.00
Year Ending Dec-18 16,004.20 16,004.20 15,829.50 16,011.80 17,973.90
Earnings (per share)
Year Ending Dec-17 0.03 0.03 0.03 0.03 0.04
Year Ending Dec-18 0.03 0.03 0.03 0.03 0.04

Estimates Revisions Summary

  Last Week Last 4 Weeks
Number Of Revisions: Up Down Up Down
Revenue
Year Ending Dec-17 0 0 0 0
Year Ending Dec-18 0 0 2 0
Earnings
Year Ending Dec-17 1 0 3 0
Year Ending Dec-18 1 0 3 0

Earnings vs. Estimates

LI & Fung Ltd News

