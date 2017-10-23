Edition:
China Foods Ltd (0506.HK)

0506.HK on Hong Kong Stock

5.04HKD
23 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)

HK$0.19 (+3.92%)
Prev Close
HK$4.85
Open
HK$4.90
Day's High
HK$5.15
Day's Low
HK$4.82
Volume
28,474,000
Avg. Vol
8,925,510
52-wk High
HK$5.15
52-wk Low
HK$2.80

Consensus Recommendations

Consensus Recommendation Next Earnings (approx.) Company Fiscal Year
End Month		 Last Updated
Outperform -- December 23 Oct 2017

Analyst Recommendations and Revisions

1-5 Linear Scale Current 1 Month
Ago		 2 Month
Ago		 3 Month
Ago
(1) BUY 3 3 3 3
(2) OUTPERFORM 2 2 2 2
(3) HOLD 1 1 1 1
(4) UNDERPERFORM 0 0 0 0
(5) SELL 0 0 0 0
No Opinion 0 0 0 0
Mean Rating 1.67 1.67 1.67 1.67

Consensus Estimates Analysis

Sales and Profit Figures in Hong Kong Dollar (HKD)
Earnings and Dividend Figures in Hong Kong Dollar (HKD)
  # of Estimates Mean High Low 1 Year
Ago
SALES (in millions)
Year Ending Dec-17 5 29,211.50 35,864.00 19,160.60 30,218.60
Year Ending Dec-18 5 27,372.60 40,507.00 20,996.00 33,041.50
Earnings (per share)
Year Ending Dec-17 5 0.23 0.60 0.08 0.17
Year Ending Dec-18 6 0.15 0.18 0.11 0.19

Historical Surprises

No historical surprise data available.

Consensus Estimates Trend

Sales and Profit Figures in Hong Kong Dollar (HKD)
Earnings and Dividend Figures in Hong Kong Dollar (HKD)
  Current 1 Week
Ago		 1 Month
Ago		 2 Month
Ago		 1 Year
Ago
SALES (in millions)
Year Ending Dec-17 29,211.50 29,211.50 29,211.50 29,284.10 30,218.60
Year Ending Dec-18 27,372.60 27,372.60 27,372.60 27,751.00 33,041.50
Earnings (per share)
Year Ending Dec-17 0.23 0.23 0.23 0.14 0.17
Year Ending Dec-18 0.15 0.15 0.15 0.15 0.19

Estimates Revisions Summary

  Last Week Last 4 Weeks
Number Of Revisions: Up Down Up Down
Revenue
Year Ending Dec-17 0 0 0 0
Year Ending Dec-18 0 0 0 0
Earnings
Year Ending Dec-17 0 0 0 0
Year Ending Dec-18 0 0 0 0

Earnings vs. Estimates

