China Grand Pharmaceutical and Healthcare Holdings Ltd (0512.HK)
0512.HK on Hong Kong Stock
2.92HKD
23 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)
HK$0.06 (+2.10%)
Prev Close
HK$2.86
Open
HK$2.85
Day's High
HK$2.92
Day's Low
HK$2.82
Volume
720,000
Avg. Vol
2,213,937
52-wk High
HK$2.99
52-wk Low
HK$1.36
Consensus Recommendations
|Consensus Recommendation
|Next Earnings (approx.)
|Company Fiscal Year
End Month
|Last Updated
|Outperform
|--
|December
|23 Oct 2017
Analyst Recommendations and Revisions
|1-5 Linear Scale
|Current
|1 Month
Ago
|2 Month
Ago
|3 Month
Ago
|(1) BUY
|0
|0
|0
|0
|(2) OUTPERFORM
|1
|1
|1
|1
|(3) HOLD
|0
|0
|0
|0
|(4) UNDERPERFORM
|0
|0
|0
|0
|(5) SELL
|0
|0
|0
|0
|No Opinion
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Mean Rating
|2.00
|2.00
|2.00
|2.00
Consensus Estimates Analysis
Sales and Profit Figures in Hong Kong Dollar (HKD)
Earnings and Dividend Figures in Hong Kong Dollar (HKD)
|# of Estimates
|Mean
|High
|Low
|1 Year
Ago
|SALES (in millions)
|Year Ending Dec-17
|1
|4,257.00
|4,257.00
|4,257.00
|--
|Year Ending Dec-18
|1
|4,900.00
|4,900.00
|4,900.00
|--
|Earnings (per share)
|Year Ending Dec-17
|1
|0.15
|0.15
|0.15
|--
|Year Ending Dec-18
|1
|0.20
|0.20
|0.20
|--
Historical Surprises
No historical surprise data available.
Consensus Estimates Trend
Sales and Profit Figures in Hong Kong Dollar (HKD)
Earnings and Dividend Figures in Hong Kong Dollar (HKD)
|Current
|1 Week
Ago
|1 Month
Ago
|2 Month
Ago
|1 Year
Ago
|SALES (in millions)
|Year Ending Dec-17
|4,257.00
|4,257.00
|4,257.00
|4,101.00
|--
|Year Ending Dec-18
|4,900.00
|4,900.00
|4,900.00
|4,627.00
|--
|Earnings (per share)
|Year Ending Dec-17
|0.15
|0.15
|0.15
|0.15
|--
|Year Ending Dec-18
|0.20
|0.20
|0.20
|0.19
|--
Estimates Revisions Summary
|Last Week
|Last 4 Weeks
|Number Of Revisions:
|Up
|Down
|Up
|Down
|Revenue
|Year Ending Dec-17
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Year Ending Dec-18
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Earnings
|Year Ending Dec-17
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Year Ending Dec-18
|0
|0
|0
|0
- BRIEF-China Grand Pharmaceutical and Healthcare unit enters acquisition agreement
- BRIEF-China Grand Pharmaceutical and Healthcare announces increase in shareholding in co by controlling shareholder
- BRIEF-China Grand Pharmaceutical and Healthcare expects to record increase in net profit of not less than 50% in HY