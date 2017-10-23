Sales and Profit Figures in Hong Kong Dollar (HKD)

Earnings and Dividend Figures in Hong Kong Dollar (HKD)

# of Estimates Mean High Low 1 Year

Ago SALES (in millions) Year Ending Dec-17 4 3,851.32 3,927.99 3,677.83 3,841.81 Year Ending Dec-18 4 4,540.60 4,999.67 4,174.90 4,604.13 Earnings (per share) Year Ending Dec-17 4 0.47 0.49 0.43 0.34 Year Ending Dec-18 4 0.56 0.60 0.53 0.38 LT Growth Rate (%) 1 18.23 18.23 18.23 10.16