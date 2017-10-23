Edition:
India

Xiabuxiabu Catering Management China Holdings Co Ltd (0520.HK)

0520.HK on Hong Kong Stock

10.78HKD
23 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)

HK$0.54 (+5.27%)
Prev Close
HK$10.24
Open
HK$10.24
Day's High
HK$10.92
Day's Low
HK$10.22
Volume
3,042,000
Avg. Vol
2,508,689
52-wk High
HK$10.92
52-wk Low
HK$4.60

Consensus Recommendations

Consensus Recommendation Next Earnings (approx.) Company Fiscal Year
End Month		 Last Updated
Buy -- December 23 Oct 2017

Analyst Recommendations and Revisions

1-5 Linear Scale Current 1 Month
Ago		 2 Month
Ago		 3 Month
Ago
(1) BUY 2 2 1 1
(2) OUTPERFORM 1 2 2 2
(3) HOLD 0 0 1 1
(4) UNDERPERFORM 0 0 0 0
(5) SELL 0 0 0 0
No Opinion 0 0 0 0
Mean Rating 1.33 1.50 2.00 2.00

Consensus Estimates Analysis

Sales and Profit Figures in Hong Kong Dollar (HKD)
Earnings and Dividend Figures in Hong Kong Dollar (HKD)
  # of Estimates Mean High Low 1 Year
Ago
SALES (in millions)
Year Ending Dec-17 4 3,851.32 3,927.99 3,677.83 3,841.81
Year Ending Dec-18 4 4,540.60 4,999.67 4,174.90 4,604.13
Earnings (per share)
Year Ending Dec-17 4 0.47 0.49 0.43 0.34
Year Ending Dec-18 4 0.56 0.60 0.53 0.38
LT Growth Rate (%) 1 18.23 18.23 18.23 10.16

Historical Surprises

No historical surprise data available.

Consensus Estimates Trend

Sales and Profit Figures in Hong Kong Dollar (HKD)
Earnings and Dividend Figures in Hong Kong Dollar (HKD)
  Current 1 Week
Ago		 1 Month
Ago		 2 Month
Ago		 1 Year
Ago
SALES (in millions)
Year Ending Dec-17 3,851.32 3,851.32 3,851.32 3,679.18 3,841.81
Year Ending Dec-18 4,540.60 4,540.60 4,540.60 4,222.01 4,604.13

Estimates Revisions Summary

  Last Week Last 4 Weeks
Number Of Revisions: Up Down Up Down
Revenue
Year Ending Dec-17 0 0 0 0
Year Ending Dec-18 0 0 0 0
Earnings

Earnings vs. Estimates

Xiabuxiabu Catering Management China Holdings Co Ltd News

