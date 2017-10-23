Edition:
Gemdale Properties and Investment Corp Ltd (0535.HK)

0535.HK on Hong Kong Stock

0.82HKD
23 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)

HK$-0.03 (-3.53%)
Prev Close
HK$0.85
Open
HK$0.85
Day's High
HK$0.85
Day's Low
HK$0.80
Volume
50,103,014
Avg. Vol
39,682,453
52-wk High
HK$1.11
52-wk Low
HK$0.47

Consensus Recommendations

Consensus Recommendation Next Earnings (approx.) Company Fiscal Year
End Month		 Last Updated
Buy -- December 23 Oct 2017

Analyst Recommendations and Revisions

1-5 Linear Scale Current 1 Month
Ago		 2 Month
Ago		 3 Month
Ago
(1) BUY 2 2 2 2
(2) OUTPERFORM 0 0 0 0
(3) HOLD 0 0 0 0
(4) UNDERPERFORM 0 0 0 0
(5) SELL 0 0 0 0
No Opinion 0 0 0 0
Mean Rating 1.00 1.00 1.00 1.00

Consensus Estimates Analysis

Sales and Profit Figures in Hong Kong Dollar (HKD)
Earnings and Dividend Figures in Hong Kong Dollar (HKD)
  # of Estimates Mean High Low 1 Year
Ago
SALES (in millions)
Year Ending Dec-17 1 11,837.30 11,837.30 11,837.30 11,262.40
Year Ending Dec-18 1 19,814.40 19,814.40 19,814.40 15,239.70
Earnings (per share)
Year Ending Dec-17 1 0.11 0.11 0.11 0.11
Year Ending Dec-18 1 0.16 0.16 0.16 0.15

Historical Surprises

Consensus Estimates Trend

Sales and Profit Figures in Hong Kong Dollar (HKD)
Earnings and Dividend Figures in Hong Kong Dollar (HKD)
  Current 1 Week
Ago		 1 Month
Ago		 2 Month
Ago		 1 Year
Ago
SALES (in millions)
Year Ending Dec-17 11,837.30 11,837.30 12,325.00 12,825.10 11,262.40
Year Ending Dec-18 19,814.40 19,814.40 18,548.10 19,188.20 15,239.70
Earnings (per share)
Year Ending Dec-17 0.11 0.11 0.11 0.11 0.11
Year Ending Dec-18 0.16 0.16 0.15 0.16 0.15

Estimates Revisions Summary

  Last Week Last 4 Weeks
Number Of Revisions: Up Down Up Down
Revenue
Year Ending Dec-17 0 0 0 0
Year Ending Dec-18 0 0 0 0
Earnings
Year Ending Dec-17 0 0 0 0
Year Ending Dec-18 0 0 0 0

