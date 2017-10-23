Edition:
India

Ajisen China Holdings Ltd (0538.HK)

0538.HK on Hong Kong Stock

3.35HKD
23 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)

HK$-0.05 (-1.47%)
Prev Close
HK$3.40
Open
HK$3.36
Day's High
HK$3.39
Day's Low
HK$3.32
Volume
654,000
Avg. Vol
583,904
52-wk High
HK$3.85
52-wk Low
HK$2.96

Consensus Recommendations

Consensus Recommendation Next Earnings (approx.) Company Fiscal Year
End Month		 Last Updated
Hold -- December 23 Oct 2017

Analyst Recommendations and Revisions

1-5 Linear Scale Current 1 Month
Ago		 2 Month
Ago		 3 Month
Ago
(1) BUY 0 0 0 0
(2) OUTPERFORM 1 2 2 1
(3) HOLD 1 2 2 3
(4) UNDERPERFORM 1 1 1 2
(5) SELL 0 0 0 0
No Opinion 0 0 0 0
Mean Rating 3.00 2.80 2.80 3.17

Consensus Estimates Analysis

Sales and Profit Figures in Hong Kong Dollar (HKD)
Earnings and Dividend Figures in Hong Kong Dollar (HKD)
  # of Estimates Mean High Low 1 Year
Ago
SALES (in millions)
Year Ending Dec-17 2 2,516.88 2,615.75 2,418.00 2,942.67
Year Ending Dec-18 2 2,636.09 2,672.19 2,600.00 3,100.67
Earnings (per share)
Year Ending Dec-17 2 0.20 0.20 0.19 0.23
Year Ending Dec-18 2 0.21 0.22 0.20 0.25
LT Growth Rate (%) 1 2.10 2.10 2.10 --

Historical Surprises

No historical surprise data available.

Consensus Estimates Trend

Sales and Profit Figures in Hong Kong Dollar (HKD)
Earnings and Dividend Figures in Hong Kong Dollar (HKD)
  Current 1 Week
Ago		 1 Month
Ago		 2 Month
Ago		 1 Year
Ago
SALES (in millions)
Year Ending Dec-17 2,516.88 2,516.88 2,646.35 2,708.50 2,942.67
Year Ending Dec-18 2,636.09 2,636.09 2,827.38 2,831.78 3,100.67
Earnings (per share)
Year Ending Dec-17 0.20 0.20 0.21 0.21 0.23
Year Ending Dec-18 0.21 0.21 0.23 0.23 0.25

Estimates Revisions Summary

  Last Week Last 4 Weeks
Number Of Revisions: Up Down Up Down
Revenue
Year Ending Dec-17 0 0 0 0
Year Ending Dec-18 0 0 0 0
Earnings
Year Ending Dec-17 0 0 0 0
Year Ending Dec-18 0 0 0 0

Earnings vs. Estimates

» More Financials

Ajisen China Holdings Ltd News