Sales and Profit Figures in US Dollar (USD)

Earnings and Dividend Figures in US Dollar (USD)

# of Estimates Mean High Low 1 Year

Ago SALES (in millions) Quarter Ending Dec-17 2 2,413.66 2,544.17 2,283.15 2,542.39 Year Ending Dec-17 7 8,819.78 9,003.91 8,546.80 8,877.65 Year Ending Dec-18 7 9,211.91 9,579.00 8,890.29 9,315.22 Earnings (per share) Quarter Ending Dec-17 1 0.05 0.05 0.05 0.09 Quarter Ending Dec-18 1 -0.00 -0.00 -0.00 -- Year Ending Dec-17 7 0.34 0.35 0.30 0.31 Year Ending Dec-18 7 0.36 0.39 0.30 0.33 LT Growth Rate (%) 2 6.04 6.75 5.32 11.10