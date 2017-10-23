Yue Yuen Industrial (Holdings) Ltd (0551.HK)
0551.HK on Hong Kong Stock
30.50HKD
23 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)
HK$-0.45 (-1.45%)
Prev Close
HK$30.95
Open
HK$31.00
Day's High
HK$31.00
Day's Low
HK$30.30
Volume
836,324
Avg. Vol
1,682,155
52-wk High
HK$35.30
52-wk Low
HK$26.20
Consensus Recommendations
|Consensus Recommendation
|Next Earnings (approx.)
|Company Fiscal Year
End Month
|Last Updated
|Outperform
|0.05
|December
|23 Oct 2017
Analyst Recommendations and Revisions
|1-5 Linear Scale
|Current
|1 Month
Ago
|2 Month
Ago
|3 Month
Ago
|(1) BUY
|3
|3
|3
|3
|(2) OUTPERFORM
|2
|2
|2
|2
|(3) HOLD
|2
|2
|2
|2
|(4) UNDERPERFORM
|0
|0
|0
|0
|(5) SELL
|1
|1
|1
|1
|No Opinion
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Mean Rating
|2.25
|2.25
|2.25
|2.25
Consensus Estimates Analysis
Sales and Profit Figures in US Dollar (USD)
|# of Estimates
|Mean
|High
|Low
|1 Year
Ago
|SALES (in millions)
|Quarter Ending Dec-17
|2
|2,413.66
|2,544.17
|2,283.15
|2,542.39
|Year Ending Dec-17
|7
|8,819.78
|9,003.91
|8,546.80
|8,877.65
|Year Ending Dec-18
|7
|9,211.91
|9,579.00
|8,890.29
|9,315.22
|Earnings (per share)
|Quarter Ending Dec-17
|1
|0.05
|0.05
|0.05
|0.09
|Quarter Ending Dec-18
|1
|-0.00
|-0.00
|-0.00
|--
|Year Ending Dec-17
|7
|0.34
|0.35
|0.30
|0.31
|Year Ending Dec-18
|7
|0.36
|0.39
|0.30
|0.33
|LT Growth Rate (%)
|2
|6.04
|6.75
|5.32
|11.10
Historical Surprises
Sales and Profit Figures in US Dollar (USD)
|Estimates vs Actual
|Estimate
|Actual
|Difference
|Surprise %
|SALES (in millions)
|Quarter Ending Jun-17
|2,217.48
|2,347.36
|129.89
|5.86
|Quarter Ending Mar-17
|1,993.74
|2,100.81
|107.07
|5.37
|Quarter Ending Dec-16
|2,277.85
|2,187.26
|90.59
|3.98
|Quarter Ending Sep-16
|2,070.50
|2,012.52
|57.99
|2.80
|Quarter Ending Jun-16
|2,288.54
|2,252.51
|36.03
|1.57
|Earnings (per share)
|Quarter Ending Jun-17
|0.09
|0.08
|0.01
|13.74
|Quarter Ending Mar-17
|0.06
|0.08
|0.01
|19.31
|Quarter Ending Dec-16
|0.08
|0.09
|0.02
|24.50
|Quarter Ending Sep-16
|0.07
|0.08
|0.01
|12.86
|Quarter Ending Jun-16
|0.08
|0.09
|0.01
|17.72
Consensus Estimates Trend
Sales and Profit Figures in US Dollar (USD)
|Current
|1 Week
Ago
|1 Month
Ago
|2 Month
Ago
|1 Year
Ago
|SALES (in millions)
|Quarter Ending Dec-17
|2,413.66
|2,413.66
|2,413.66
|2,414.35
|2,542.39
|Year Ending Dec-17
|8,819.78
|8,819.78
|8,819.78
|8,738.25
|8,877.65
|Year Ending Dec-18
|9,211.91
|9,211.91
|9,211.91
|9,123.02
|9,315.22
|Earnings (per share)
|Quarter Ending Dec-17
|0.05
|0.05
|0.05
|0.08
|0.09
|Quarter Ending Dec-18
|-0.00
|-0.00
|-0.00
|-0.00
|--
|Year Ending Dec-17
|0.34
|0.34
|0.34
|0.34
|0.31
|Year Ending Dec-18
|0.36
|0.36
|0.36
|0.36
|0.33
Estimates Revisions Summary
|Last Week
|Last 4 Weeks
|Number Of Revisions:
|Up
|Down
|Up
|Down
|Revenue
|Quarter Ending Dec-17
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Year Ending Dec-17
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Year Ending Dec-18
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Earnings
|Quarter Ending Dec-17
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Quarter Ending Dec-18
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Year Ending Dec-17
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Year Ending Dec-18
|0
|0
|0
|0
- BRIEF-Yue Yuen Industrial (Holdings) posts Sept net consolidated operating revenue of US$767.5 mln
- BRIEF-Yue Yuen Industrial posts net consolidated operating revenue of $761.3 mln in August
- BRIEF-Yue Yuen Industrial Holdings says HY profit attributable was up 3.95 pct
- BRIEF-Yue Yuen Industrial records net operating revenue of $809.5 mln for May
- BRIEF-Yue Yuen Industrial says qtrly profit attributable to owners of co increased by 30.6 pct