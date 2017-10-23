Edition:
India

Yue Yuen Industrial (Holdings) Ltd (0551.HK)

0551.HK on Hong Kong Stock

30.50HKD
23 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)

HK$-0.45 (-1.45%)
Prev Close
HK$30.95
Open
HK$31.00
Day's High
HK$31.00
Day's Low
HK$30.30
Volume
836,324
Avg. Vol
1,682,155
52-wk High
HK$35.30
52-wk Low
HK$26.20

Consensus Recommendations

Consensus Recommendation Next Earnings (approx.) Company Fiscal Year
End Month		 Last Updated
Outperform 0.05 December 23 Oct 2017

Analyst Recommendations and Revisions

1-5 Linear Scale Current 1 Month
Ago		 2 Month
Ago		 3 Month
Ago
(1) BUY 3 3 3 3
(2) OUTPERFORM 2 2 2 2
(3) HOLD 2 2 2 2
(4) UNDERPERFORM 0 0 0 0
(5) SELL 1 1 1 1
No Opinion 0 0 0 0
Mean Rating 2.25 2.25 2.25 2.25

Consensus Estimates Analysis

Sales and Profit Figures in US Dollar (USD)
Earnings and Dividend Figures in US Dollar (USD)
  # of Estimates Mean High Low 1 Year
Ago
SALES (in millions)
Quarter Ending Dec-17 2 2,413.66 2,544.17 2,283.15 2,542.39
Year Ending Dec-17 7 8,819.78 9,003.91 8,546.80 8,877.65
Year Ending Dec-18 7 9,211.91 9,579.00 8,890.29 9,315.22
Earnings (per share)
Quarter Ending Dec-17 1 0.05 0.05 0.05 0.09
Quarter Ending Dec-18 1 -0.00 -0.00 -0.00 --
Year Ending Dec-17 7 0.34 0.35 0.30 0.31
Year Ending Dec-18 7 0.36 0.39 0.30 0.33
LT Growth Rate (%) 2 6.04 6.75 5.32 11.10

Historical Surprises

Sales and Profit Figures in US Dollar (USD)
Earnings and Dividend Figures in US Dollar (USD)
Estimates vs Actual Estimate Actual Difference Surprise %
SALES (in millions)
Quarter Ending Jun-17 2,217.48 2,347.36 129.89 5.86
Quarter Ending Mar-17 1,993.74 2,100.81 107.07 5.37
Quarter Ending Dec-16 2,277.85 2,187.26 90.59 3.98
Quarter Ending Sep-16 2,070.50 2,012.52 57.99 2.80
Quarter Ending Jun-16 2,288.54 2,252.51 36.03 1.57
Earnings (per share)
Quarter Ending Jun-17 0.09 0.08 0.01 13.74
Quarter Ending Mar-17 0.06 0.08 0.01 19.31
Quarter Ending Dec-16 0.08 0.09 0.02 24.50
Quarter Ending Sep-16 0.07 0.08 0.01 12.86
Quarter Ending Jun-16 0.08 0.09 0.01 17.72

Consensus Estimates Trend

Sales and Profit Figures in US Dollar (USD)
Earnings and Dividend Figures in US Dollar (USD)
  Current 1 Week
Ago		 1 Month
Ago		 2 Month
Ago		 1 Year
Ago
SALES (in millions)
Quarter Ending Dec-17 2,413.66 2,413.66 2,413.66 2,414.35 2,542.39
Year Ending Dec-17 8,819.78 8,819.78 8,819.78 8,738.25 8,877.65
Year Ending Dec-18 9,211.91 9,211.91 9,211.91 9,123.02 9,315.22
Earnings (per share)
Quarter Ending Dec-17 0.05 0.05 0.05 0.08 0.09
Quarter Ending Dec-18 -0.00 -0.00 -0.00 -0.00 --
Year Ending Dec-17 0.34 0.34 0.34 0.34 0.31
Year Ending Dec-18 0.36 0.36 0.36 0.36 0.33

Estimates Revisions Summary

  Last Week Last 4 Weeks
Number Of Revisions: Up Down Up Down
Revenue
Quarter Ending Dec-17 0 0 0 0
Year Ending Dec-17 0 0 0 0
Year Ending Dec-18 0 0 0 0
Earnings
Quarter Ending Dec-17 0 0 0 0
Quarter Ending Dec-18 0 0 0 0
Year Ending Dec-17 0 0 0 0
Year Ending Dec-18 0 0 0 0

Earnings vs. Estimates

» More Financials

Yue Yuen Industrial (Holdings) Ltd News

» More 0551.HK News