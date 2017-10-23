Edition:
India

Beijing Jingneng Clean Energy Co Ltd (0579.HK)

0579.HK on Hong Kong Stock

2.21HKD
23 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)

HK$0.00 (+0.00%)
Prev Close
HK$2.21
Open
HK$2.22
Day's High
HK$2.23
Day's Low
HK$2.20
Volume
3,632,000
Avg. Vol
4,200,296
52-wk High
HK$2.55
52-wk Low
HK$2.11

Consensus Recommendations

Consensus Recommendation Next Earnings (approx.) Company Fiscal Year
End Month		 Last Updated
Outperform -- December 23 Oct 2017

Analyst Recommendations and Revisions

1-5 Linear Scale Current 1 Month
Ago		 2 Month
Ago		 3 Month
Ago
(1) BUY 3 3 3 3
(2) OUTPERFORM 1 2 3 3
(3) HOLD 3 3 2 1
(4) UNDERPERFORM 0 0 0 0
(5) SELL 0 0 0 0
No Opinion 0 0 0 0
Mean Rating 2.00 2.00 1.88 1.71

Consensus Estimates Analysis

Sales and Profit Figures in Hong Kong Dollar (HKD)
Earnings and Dividend Figures in Hong Kong Dollar (HKD)
  # of Estimates Mean High Low 1 Year
Ago
SALES (in millions)
Year Ending Dec-17 4 18,099.60 18,527.60 17,649.90 19,284.20
Year Ending Dec-18 4 18,911.70 19,307.10 18,641.90 20,354.30
Earnings (per share)
Year Ending Dec-17 5 0.35 0.39 0.30 0.41
Year Ending Dec-18 5 0.37 0.40 0.31 0.44

Historical Surprises

No historical surprise data available.

Consensus Estimates Trend

Sales and Profit Figures in Hong Kong Dollar (HKD)
Earnings and Dividend Figures in Hong Kong Dollar (HKD)
  Current 1 Week
Ago		 1 Month
Ago		 2 Month
Ago		 1 Year
Ago
SALES (in millions)
Year Ending Dec-17 18,099.60 18,099.60 17,890.80 17,677.60 19,284.20
Year Ending Dec-18 18,911.70 18,911.70 18,913.40 18,720.50 20,354.30
Earnings (per share)
Year Ending Dec-17 0.35 0.35 0.35 0.37 0.41
Year Ending Dec-18 0.37 0.37 0.38 0.39 0.44

Estimates Revisions Summary

  Last Week Last 4 Weeks
Number Of Revisions: Up Down Up Down
Revenue
Year Ending Dec-17 0 0 0 0
Year Ending Dec-18 0 0 0 0
Earnings
Year Ending Dec-17 0 0 0 0
Year Ending Dec-18 0 0 0 0

Earnings vs. Estimates

» More Financials

Beijing Jingneng Clean Energy Co Ltd News

» More 0579.HK News