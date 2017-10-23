Sales and Profit Figures in Hong Kong Dollar (HKD)

Earnings and Dividend Figures in Hong Kong Dollar (HKD)

# of Estimates Mean High Low 1 Year

Ago SALES (in millions) Year Ending Dec-17 4 18,099.60 18,527.60 17,649.90 19,284.20 Year Ending Dec-18 4 18,911.70 19,307.10 18,641.90 20,354.30 Earnings (per share) Year Ending Dec-17 5 0.35 0.39 0.30 0.41 Year Ending Dec-18 5 0.37 0.40 0.31 0.44