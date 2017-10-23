Landing International Development Ltd (0582.HK)
0582.HK on Hong Kong Stock
0.19HKD
23 Oct 2017
0.19HKD
23 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)
HK$0.01 (+5.08%)
HK$0.01 (+5.08%)
Prev Close
HK$0.18
HK$0.18
Open
HK$0.18
HK$0.18
Day's High
HK$0.19
HK$0.19
Day's Low
HK$0.17
HK$0.17
Volume
623,418,000
623,418,000
Avg. Vol
265,320,126
265,320,126
52-wk High
HK$0.21
HK$0.21
52-wk Low
HK$0.05
HK$0.05
Consensus Recommendations
No consensus recommendations data available;
Analyst Recommendations and Revisions
No analyst recommendations and revisions data available;
Consensus Estimates Analysis
No consensus analysis data available.
Historical Surprises
No historical surprise data available.
Consensus Estimates Trend
No consensus estimates data available.
Estimates Revisions Summary
No estimates revision data available.
No consensus analysis data available.
- BRIEF-Landing International Development Co enters deal to sell Jolly Champion & sale loan
- BRIEF-Landing International Development posts HY profit of HK$48.583 mln
- BRIEF-Landing International Development expects 2017 HY results to record a net profit
- BRIEF-Landing International Development launching a four seasons resort
- BRIEF-Landing International Development updates on takeover offer from Landing International Ltd