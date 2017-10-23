Beijing North Star Co Ltd (0588.HK)
0588.HK on Hong Kong Stock
2.98HKD
23 Oct 2017
2.98HKD
23 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)
HK$-0.01 (-0.33%)
HK$-0.01 (-0.33%)
Prev Close
HK$2.99
HK$2.99
Open
HK$2.96
HK$2.96
Day's High
HK$2.98
HK$2.98
Day's Low
HK$2.94
HK$2.94
Volume
1,256,000
1,256,000
Avg. Vol
1,679,893
1,679,893
52-wk High
HK$3.41
HK$3.41
52-wk Low
HK$2.32
HK$2.32
Consensus Recommendations
|Consensus Recommendation
|Next Earnings (approx.)
|Company Fiscal Year
End Month
|Last Updated
Analyst Recommendations and Revisions
Consensus Estimates Analysis
Sales and Profit Figures in Hong Kong Dollar (HKD)
Earnings and Dividend Figures in Hong Kong Dollar (HKD)
Earnings and Dividend Figures in Hong Kong Dollar (HKD)
|# of Estimates
|Mean
|High
|Low
|1 Year
Ago
Historical Surprises
Consensus Estimates Trend
Sales and Profit Figures in Hong Kong Dollar (HKD)
Earnings and Dividend Figures in Hong Kong Dollar (HKD)
Earnings and Dividend Figures in Hong Kong Dollar (HKD)
|Current
|1 Week
Ago
|1 Month
Ago
|2 Month
Ago
|1 Year
Ago
Estimates Revisions Summary
|Last Week
|Last 4 Weeks
|Number Of Revisions:
|Up
|Down
|Up
|Down
|Revenue
|Earnings
- BRIEF-Beijing North Star proposes to contribute rmb10 mln for participation in establishment of a Co
- BRIEF-Beijing North Star issues 2017 first tranche medium-term notes worth 1.32 bln yuan
- BRIEF-Beijing North Star gets approval to issue 2.0 bln yuan medium-term notes
- BRIEF-Beijing North Star's H1 net profit up 57.25 pct, unit wins land auction for 608 mln yuan
- BRIEF-Beijing North Star expects H1 net profit to rise at least 50 pct y/y