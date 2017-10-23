Edition:
India

Shenzhen Investment Ltd (0604.HK)

0604.HK on Hong Kong Stock

3.58HKD
23 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)

HK$0.00 (+0.00%)
Prev Close
HK$3.58
Open
HK$3.59
Day's High
HK$3.59
Day's Low
HK$3.54
Volume
6,236,555
Avg. Vol
15,562,752
52-wk High
HK$3.98
52-wk Low
HK$3.00

Consensus Recommendations

Consensus Recommendation Next Earnings (approx.) Company Fiscal Year
End Month		 Last Updated
Outperform -- December 23 Oct 2017

Analyst Recommendations and Revisions

1-5 Linear Scale Current 1 Month
Ago		 2 Month
Ago		 3 Month
Ago
(1) BUY 3 3 2 3
(2) OUTPERFORM 4 4 4 4
(3) HOLD 1 1 0 0
(4) UNDERPERFORM 0 0 0 0
(5) SELL 0 0 0 0
No Opinion 0 0 0 0
Mean Rating 1.75 1.75 1.67 1.57

Consensus Estimates Analysis

Sales and Profit Figures in Hong Kong Dollar (HKD)
Earnings and Dividend Figures in Hong Kong Dollar (HKD)
  # of Estimates Mean High Low 1 Year
Ago
SALES (in millions)
Year Ending Dec-17 6 22,362.90 26,324.50 12,309.00 27,450.10
Year Ending Dec-18 7 27,630.20 30,588.70 26,281.00 31,954.90
Earnings (per share)
Year Ending Dec-17 9 0.45 0.50 0.40 0.53
Year Ending Dec-18 9 0.52 0.61 0.45 0.58

Historical Surprises

No historical surprise data available.

Consensus Estimates Trend

Sales and Profit Figures in Hong Kong Dollar (HKD)
Earnings and Dividend Figures in Hong Kong Dollar (HKD)
  Current 1 Week
Ago		 1 Month
Ago		 2 Month
Ago		 1 Year
Ago
SALES (in millions)
Year Ending Dec-17 22,362.90 22,362.90 22,362.90 24,123.10 27,450.10
Year Ending Dec-18 27,630.20 27,630.20 27,630.20 27,685.60 31,954.90
Earnings (per share)
Year Ending Dec-17 0.45 0.45 0.45 0.43 0.53
Year Ending Dec-18 0.52 0.52 0.52 0.53 0.58

Estimates Revisions Summary

  Last Week Last 4 Weeks
Number Of Revisions: Up Down Up Down
Revenue
Year Ending Dec-17 0 0 0 0
Year Ending Dec-18 0 0 0 0
Earnings
Year Ending Dec-17 0 0 0 0
Year Ending Dec-18 0 0 0 0

Earnings vs. Estimates

» More Financials

Shenzhen Investment Ltd News

» More 0604.HK News