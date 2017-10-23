Shenzhen Investment Ltd (0604.HK)
0604.HK on Hong Kong Stock
23 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)
Prev Close
Open
Day's High
Day's Low
Volume
Avg. Vol
52-wk High
52-wk Low
Consensus Recommendations
|Consensus Recommendation
|Next Earnings (approx.)
|Company Fiscal Year
End Month
|Last Updated
|Outperform
|--
|December
|23 Oct 2017
Analyst Recommendations and Revisions
|1-5 Linear Scale
|Current
|1 Month
Ago
|2 Month
Ago
|3 Month
Ago
|(1) BUY
|3
|3
|2
|3
|(2) OUTPERFORM
|4
|4
|4
|4
|(3) HOLD
|1
|1
|0
|0
|(4) UNDERPERFORM
|0
|0
|0
|0
|(5) SELL
|0
|0
|0
|0
|No Opinion
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Mean Rating
|1.75
|1.75
|1.67
|1.57
Consensus Estimates Analysis
Sales and Profit Figures in Hong Kong Dollar (HKD)
|# of Estimates
|Mean
|High
|Low
|1 Year
Ago
|SALES (in millions)
|Year Ending Dec-17
|6
|22,362.90
|26,324.50
|12,309.00
|27,450.10
|Year Ending Dec-18
|7
|27,630.20
|30,588.70
|26,281.00
|31,954.90
|Earnings (per share)
|Year Ending Dec-17
|9
|0.45
|0.50
|0.40
|0.53
|Year Ending Dec-18
|9
|0.52
|0.61
|0.45
|0.58
Historical Surprises
No historical surprise data available.
Consensus Estimates Trend
Sales and Profit Figures in Hong Kong Dollar (HKD)
|Current
|1 Week
Ago
|1 Month
Ago
|2 Month
Ago
|1 Year
Ago
|SALES (in millions)
|Year Ending Dec-17
|22,362.90
|22,362.90
|22,362.90
|24,123.10
|27,450.10
|Year Ending Dec-18
|27,630.20
|27,630.20
|27,630.20
|27,685.60
|31,954.90
|Earnings (per share)
|Year Ending Dec-17
|0.45
|0.45
|0.45
|0.43
|0.53
|Year Ending Dec-18
|0.52
|0.52
|0.52
|0.53
|0.58
Estimates Revisions Summary
|Last Week
|Last 4 Weeks
|Number Of Revisions:
|Up
|Down
|Up
|Down
|Revenue
|Year Ending Dec-17
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Year Ending Dec-18
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Earnings
|Year Ending Dec-17
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Year Ending Dec-18
|0
|0
|0
|0
- BRIEF-Shenzhen Investment posts contracted sales for Sept of RMB280 mln
- BRIEF-Shenzhen Investment updates on litigation on Wuhan Shum Yip Terra Property Development Co Ltd
- BRIEF-Shenzhen Keybridge Communications to borrow 240 mln yuan from Shenzhen investment management firm
- BRIEF-COFCO Property Group signs cooperation agreement for property development project
- BRIEF-Shenzhen investment posts unaudited contracted sales for August 2017 about RMB 460 MLN