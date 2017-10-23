Edition:
China Agri-Industries Holdings Ltd (0606.HK)

0606.HK on Hong Kong Stock

3.63HKD
23 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)

HK$-0.02 (-0.55%)
Prev Close
HK$3.65
Open
HK$3.70
Day's High
HK$3.71
Day's Low
HK$3.63
Volume
6,484,015
Avg. Vol
8,316,787
52-wk High
HK$4.19
52-wk Low
HK$2.81

Consensus Recommendations

Consensus Recommendation Next Earnings (approx.) Company Fiscal Year
End Month		 Last Updated
Outperform -- December 23 Oct 2017

Analyst Recommendations and Revisions

1-5 Linear Scale Current 1 Month
Ago		 2 Month
Ago		 3 Month
Ago
(1) BUY 2 2 2 2
(2) OUTPERFORM 2 2 2 3
(3) HOLD 1 1 1 1
(4) UNDERPERFORM 0 0 0 0
(5) SELL 0 0 0 0
No Opinion 0 0 0 0
Mean Rating 1.80 1.80 1.80 1.83

Consensus Estimates Analysis

Sales and Profit Figures in Hong Kong Dollar (HKD)
Earnings and Dividend Figures in Hong Kong Dollar (HKD)
  # of Estimates Mean High Low 1 Year
Ago
SALES (in millions)
Year Ending Dec-17 5 98,671.40 106,934.00 90,919.50 95,769.00
Year Ending Dec-18 5 104,060.00 117,213.00 96,015.40 103,516.00
Earnings (per share)
Year Ending Dec-17 5 0.35 0.44 0.29 0.17
Year Ending Dec-18 5 0.37 0.45 0.31 0.25

Historical Surprises

No historical surprise data available.

Consensus Estimates Trend

Sales and Profit Figures in Hong Kong Dollar (HKD)
Earnings and Dividend Figures in Hong Kong Dollar (HKD)
  Current 1 Week
Ago		 1 Month
Ago		 2 Month
Ago		 1 Year
Ago
SALES (in millions)
Year Ending Dec-17 98,671.40 98,671.40 98,671.40 98,109.30 95,769.00
Year Ending Dec-18 104,060.00 104,060.00 104,060.00 103,088.00 103,516.00

Estimates Revisions Summary

  Last Week Last 4 Weeks
Number Of Revisions: Up Down Up Down
Revenue
Year Ending Dec-17 0 0 0 0
Year Ending Dec-18 0 0 0 0
Earnings

Earnings vs. Estimates

