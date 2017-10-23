Edition:
Fullshare Holdings Ltd (0607.HK)

0607.HK on Hong Kong Stock

3.23HKD
23 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)

HK$-0.03 (-0.92%)
Prev Close
HK$3.26
Open
HK$3.26
Day's High
HK$3.26
Day's Low
HK$3.21
Volume
10,809,420
Avg. Vol
26,680,054
52-wk High
HK$4.56
52-wk Low
HK$2.52

Consensus Recommendations

Consensus Recommendation Next Earnings (approx.) Company Fiscal Year
End Month		 Last Updated
Outperform -- December 23 Oct 2017

Analyst Recommendations and Revisions

1-5 Linear Scale Current 1 Month
Ago		 2 Month
Ago		 3 Month
Ago
(1) BUY 0 0 0 0
(2) OUTPERFORM 1 1 1 1
(3) HOLD 0 0 0 0
(4) UNDERPERFORM 0 0 0 0
(5) SELL 0 0 0 0
No Opinion 0 0 0 0
Mean Rating 2.00 2.00 2.00 2.00

Consensus Estimates Analysis

Sales and Profit Figures in Hong Kong Dollar (HKD)
Earnings and Dividend Figures in Hong Kong Dollar (HKD)
  # of Estimates Mean High Low 1 Year
Ago
SALES (in millions)
Year Ending Dec-17 1 12,399.60 12,399.60 12,399.60 --
Year Ending Dec-18 1 15,556.40 15,556.40 15,556.40 --
Earnings (per share)
Year Ending Dec-17 1 -0.00 -0.00 -0.00 --
Year Ending Dec-18 1 0.14 0.14 0.14 --

Historical Surprises

No historical surprise data available.

Consensus Estimates Trend

Sales and Profit Figures in Hong Kong Dollar (HKD)
Earnings and Dividend Figures in Hong Kong Dollar (HKD)
  Current 1 Week
Ago		 1 Month
Ago		 2 Month
Ago		 1 Year
Ago
SALES (in millions)
Year Ending Dec-17 12,399.60 12,399.60 14,885.60 14,885.60 --
Year Ending Dec-18 15,556.40 15,556.40 16,340.60 16,340.60 --
Earnings (per share)
Year Ending Dec-17 -0.00 -0.00 0.05 0.05 --
Year Ending Dec-18 0.14 0.14 0.14 0.14 --

Estimates Revisions Summary

  Last Week Last 4 Weeks
Number Of Revisions: Up Down Up Down
Revenue
Year Ending Dec-17 0 0 0 1
Year Ending Dec-18 0 0 0 1
Earnings
Year Ending Dec-17 0 0 0 1
Year Ending Dec-18 0 0 0 0

Earnings vs. Estimates

