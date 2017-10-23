Fullshare Holdings Ltd (0607.HK)
0607.HK on Hong Kong Stock
3.23HKD
23 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)
HK$-0.03 (-0.92%)
Prev Close
HK$3.26
Open
HK$3.26
Day's High
HK$3.26
Day's Low
HK$3.21
Volume
10,809,420
Avg. Vol
26,680,054
52-wk High
HK$4.56
52-wk Low
HK$2.52
Consensus Recommendations
|Consensus Recommendation
|Next Earnings (approx.)
|Company Fiscal Year
End Month
|Last Updated
|Outperform
|--
|December
|23 Oct 2017
Analyst Recommendations and Revisions
|1-5 Linear Scale
|Current
|1 Month
Ago
|2 Month
Ago
|3 Month
Ago
|(1) BUY
|0
|0
|0
|0
|(2) OUTPERFORM
|1
|1
|1
|1
|(3) HOLD
|0
|0
|0
|0
|(4) UNDERPERFORM
|0
|0
|0
|0
|(5) SELL
|0
|0
|0
|0
|No Opinion
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Mean Rating
|2.00
|2.00
|2.00
|2.00
Consensus Estimates Analysis
Sales and Profit Figures in Hong Kong Dollar (HKD)
Earnings and Dividend Figures in Hong Kong Dollar (HKD)
|# of Estimates
|Mean
|High
|Low
|1 Year
Ago
|SALES (in millions)
|Year Ending Dec-17
|1
|12,399.60
|12,399.60
|12,399.60
|--
|Year Ending Dec-18
|1
|15,556.40
|15,556.40
|15,556.40
|--
|Earnings (per share)
|Year Ending Dec-17
|1
|-0.00
|-0.00
|-0.00
|--
|Year Ending Dec-18
|1
|0.14
|0.14
|0.14
|--
Historical Surprises
No historical surprise data available.
Consensus Estimates Trend
Sales and Profit Figures in Hong Kong Dollar (HKD)
Earnings and Dividend Figures in Hong Kong Dollar (HKD)
|Current
|1 Week
Ago
|1 Month
Ago
|2 Month
Ago
|1 Year
Ago
|SALES (in millions)
|Year Ending Dec-17
|12,399.60
|12,399.60
|14,885.60
|14,885.60
|--
|Year Ending Dec-18
|15,556.40
|15,556.40
|16,340.60
|16,340.60
|--
|Earnings (per share)
|Year Ending Dec-17
|-0.00
|-0.00
|0.05
|0.05
|--
|Year Ending Dec-18
|0.14
|0.14
|0.14
|0.14
|--
Estimates Revisions Summary
|Last Week
|Last 4 Weeks
|Number Of Revisions:
|Up
|Down
|Up
|Down
|Revenue
|Year Ending Dec-17
|0
|0
|0
|1
|Year Ending Dec-18
|0
|0
|0
|1
|Earnings
|Year Ending Dec-17
|0
|0
|0
|1
|Year Ending Dec-18
|0
|0
|0
|0
