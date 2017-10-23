Edition:
India

Kerry Logistics Network Ltd (0636.HK)

0636.HK on Hong Kong Stock

10.74HKD
23 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)

HK$-0.12 (-1.10%)
Prev Close
HK$10.86
Open
HK$10.84
Day's High
HK$10.86
Day's Low
HK$10.70
Volume
248,055
Avg. Vol
776,198
52-wk High
HK$11.88
52-wk Low
HK$9.56

Consensus Recommendations

Consensus Recommendation Next Earnings (approx.) Company Fiscal Year
End Month		 Last Updated
Outperform -- December 23 Oct 2017

Analyst Recommendations and Revisions

1-5 Linear Scale Current 1 Month
Ago		 2 Month
Ago		 3 Month
Ago
(1) BUY 4 4 5 4
(2) OUTPERFORM 9 9 10 10
(3) HOLD 2 2 0 0
(4) UNDERPERFORM 0 0 0 0
(5) SELL 0 0 0 0
No Opinion 0 0 0 0
Mean Rating 1.87 1.87 1.67 1.71

Consensus Estimates Analysis

Sales and Profit Figures in Hong Kong Dollar (HKD)
Earnings and Dividend Figures in Hong Kong Dollar (HKD)
  # of Estimates Mean High Low 1 Year
Ago
SALES (in millions)
Year Ending Dec-17 14 27,061.20 28,784.90 22,386.10 24,525.60
Year Ending Dec-18 14 28,757.90 30,880.50 23,349.30 25,716.80
Earnings (per share)
Year Ending Dec-17 15 0.81 1.29 0.62 0.72
Year Ending Dec-18 15 0.85 1.30 0.67 0.79
LT Growth Rate (%) 2 5.71 6.00 5.43 4.33

Historical Surprises

No historical surprise data available.

Consensus Estimates Trend

Sales and Profit Figures in Hong Kong Dollar (HKD)
Earnings and Dividend Figures in Hong Kong Dollar (HKD)
  Current 1 Week
Ago		 1 Month
Ago		 2 Month
Ago		 1 Year
Ago
SALES (in millions)
Year Ending Dec-17 27,061.20 27,061.20 27,061.20 26,600.30 24,525.60
Year Ending Dec-18 28,757.90 28,757.90 28,757.90 28,216.30 25,716.80
Earnings (per share)
Year Ending Dec-17 0.81 0.81 0.81 0.81 0.72
Year Ending Dec-18 0.85 0.85 0.85 0.85 0.79

Estimates Revisions Summary

  Last Week Last 4 Weeks
Number Of Revisions: Up Down Up Down
Revenue
Year Ending Dec-17 0 0 0 0
Year Ending Dec-18 0 0 0 0
Earnings
Year Ending Dec-17 0 0 0 0
Year Ending Dec-18 0 0 0 0

Earnings vs. Estimates

» More Financials

Kerry Logistics Network Ltd News

» More 0636.HK News