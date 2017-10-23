Sales and Profit Figures in Hong Kong Dollar (HKD)

Earnings and Dividend Figures in Hong Kong Dollar (HKD)

# of Estimates Mean High Low 1 Year

Ago SALES (in millions) Year Ending Dec-17 14 27,061.20 28,784.90 22,386.10 24,525.60 Year Ending Dec-18 14 28,757.90 30,880.50 23,349.30 25,716.80 Earnings (per share) Year Ending Dec-17 15 0.81 1.29 0.62 0.72 Year Ending Dec-18 15 0.85 1.30 0.67 0.79 LT Growth Rate (%) 2 5.71 6.00 5.43 4.33