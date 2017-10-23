Sales and Profit Figures in China Yuan Renminbi (CNY)

Earnings and Dividend Figures in China Yuan Renminbi (CNY)

# of Estimates Mean High Low 1 Year

Ago SALES (in millions) Year Ending Dec-17 3 74,588.40 79,995.10 70,683.70 91,504.50 Year Ending Dec-18 3 80,345.80 84,766.70 76,312.70 100,949.00 Earnings (per share) Year Ending Dec-17 4 1.42 1.50 1.33 1.23 Year Ending Dec-18 4 1.53 1.68 1.41 1.22 LT Growth Rate (%) 1 20.80 20.80 20.80 11.92