Fosun International Ltd (0656.HK)
0656.HK on Hong Kong Stock
18.66HKD
23 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)
HK$-0.08 (-0.43%)
Prev Close
HK$18.74
Open
HK$19.02
Day's High
HK$19.04
Day's Low
HK$18.66
Volume
10,592,408
Avg. Vol
18,320,233
52-wk High
HK$19.46
52-wk Low
HK$10.72
Consensus Recommendations
|Consensus Recommendation
|Next Earnings (approx.)
|Company Fiscal Year
End Month
|Last Updated
|Outperform
|--
|December
|23 Oct 2017
Analyst Recommendations and Revisions
|1-5 Linear Scale
|Current
|1 Month
Ago
|2 Month
Ago
|3 Month
Ago
|(1) BUY
|2
|2
|2
|2
|(2) OUTPERFORM
|3
|3
|3
|3
|(3) HOLD
|0
|0
|0
|0
|(4) UNDERPERFORM
|0
|0
|0
|0
|(5) SELL
|0
|0
|0
|0
|No Opinion
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Mean Rating
|1.60
|1.60
|1.60
|1.60
Consensus Estimates Analysis
Sales and Profit Figures in China Yuan Renminbi (CNY)
Earnings and Dividend Figures in China Yuan Renminbi (CNY)
|# of Estimates
|Mean
|High
|Low
|1 Year
Ago
|SALES (in millions)
|Year Ending Dec-17
|3
|74,588.40
|79,995.10
|70,683.70
|91,504.50
|Year Ending Dec-18
|3
|80,345.80
|84,766.70
|76,312.70
|100,949.00
|Earnings (per share)
|Year Ending Dec-17
|4
|1.42
|1.50
|1.33
|1.23
|Year Ending Dec-18
|4
|1.53
|1.68
|1.41
|1.22
|LT Growth Rate (%)
|1
|20.80
|20.80
|20.80
|11.92
Historical Surprises
No historical surprise data available.
Consensus Estimates Trend
Sales and Profit Figures in China Yuan Renminbi (CNY)
Earnings and Dividend Figures in China Yuan Renminbi (CNY)
|Current
|1 Week
Ago
|1 Month
Ago
|2 Month
Ago
|1 Year
Ago
|SALES (in millions)
|Year Ending Dec-17
|74,588.40
|74,588.40
|77,976.30
|79,713.40
|91,504.50
|Year Ending Dec-18
|80,345.80
|80,345.80
|89,367.70
|91,708.60
|100,949.00
|Earnings (per share)
|Year Ending Dec-17
|1.42
|1.42
|1.42
|1.38
|1.23
|Year Ending Dec-18
|1.53
|1.53
|1.55
|1.52
|1.22
Estimates Revisions Summary
|Last Week
|Last 4 Weeks
|Number Of Revisions:
|Up
|Down
|Up
|Down
|Revenue
|Year Ending Dec-17
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Year Ending Dec-18
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Earnings
|Year Ending Dec-17
|0
|0
|1
|0
|Year Ending Dec-18
|0
|0
|1
|0
