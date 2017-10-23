Edition:
Fosun International Ltd (0656.HK)

0656.HK on Hong Kong Stock

18.66HKD
23 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)

HK$-0.08 (-0.43%)
Prev Close
HK$18.74
Open
HK$19.02
Day's High
HK$19.04
Day's Low
HK$18.66
Volume
10,592,408
Avg. Vol
18,320,233
52-wk High
HK$19.46
52-wk Low
HK$10.72

Consensus Recommendations

Consensus Recommendation Next Earnings (approx.) Company Fiscal Year
End Month		 Last Updated
Outperform -- December 23 Oct 2017

Analyst Recommendations and Revisions

1-5 Linear Scale Current 1 Month
Ago		 2 Month
Ago		 3 Month
Ago
(1) BUY 2 2 2 2
(2) OUTPERFORM 3 3 3 3
(3) HOLD 0 0 0 0
(4) UNDERPERFORM 0 0 0 0
(5) SELL 0 0 0 0
No Opinion 0 0 0 0
Mean Rating 1.60 1.60 1.60 1.60

Consensus Estimates Analysis

Sales and Profit Figures in China Yuan Renminbi (CNY)
Earnings and Dividend Figures in China Yuan Renminbi (CNY)
  # of Estimates Mean High Low 1 Year
Ago
SALES (in millions)
Year Ending Dec-17 3 74,588.40 79,995.10 70,683.70 91,504.50
Year Ending Dec-18 3 80,345.80 84,766.70 76,312.70 100,949.00
Earnings (per share)
Year Ending Dec-17 4 1.42 1.50 1.33 1.23
Year Ending Dec-18 4 1.53 1.68 1.41 1.22
LT Growth Rate (%) 1 20.80 20.80 20.80 11.92

Historical Surprises

No historical surprise data available.

Consensus Estimates Trend

Sales and Profit Figures in China Yuan Renminbi (CNY)
Earnings and Dividend Figures in China Yuan Renminbi (CNY)
  Current 1 Week
Ago		 1 Month
Ago		 2 Month
Ago		 1 Year
Ago
SALES (in millions)
Year Ending Dec-17 74,588.40 74,588.40 77,976.30 79,713.40 91,504.50
Year Ending Dec-18 80,345.80 80,345.80 89,367.70 91,708.60 100,949.00
Earnings (per share)
Year Ending Dec-17 1.42 1.42 1.42 1.38 1.23
Year Ending Dec-18 1.53 1.53 1.55 1.52 1.22

Estimates Revisions Summary

  Last Week Last 4 Weeks
Number Of Revisions: Up Down Up Down
Revenue
Year Ending Dec-17 0 0 0 0
Year Ending Dec-18 0 0 0 0
Earnings
Year Ending Dec-17 0 0 1 0
Year Ending Dec-18 0 0 1 0

Earnings vs. Estimates

Fosun International Ltd News

