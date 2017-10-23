Edition:
Haitong International Securities Group Ltd (0665.HK)

0665.HK on Hong Kong Stock

4.56HKD
23 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)

HK$-0.01 (-0.22%)
Prev Close
HK$4.57
Open
HK$4.60
Day's High
HK$4.63
Day's Low
HK$4.53
Volume
7,458,001
Avg. Vol
18,044,895
52-wk High
HK$5.47
52-wk Low
HK$4.11

Consensus Recommendations

Consensus Recommendation Next Earnings (approx.) Company Fiscal Year
End Month		 Last Updated
Buy -- December 23 Oct 2017

Analyst Recommendations and Revisions

1-5 Linear Scale Current 1 Month
Ago		 2 Month
Ago		 3 Month
Ago
(1) BUY 3 3 3 2
(2) OUTPERFORM 1 1 1 1
(3) HOLD 0 0 0 0
(4) UNDERPERFORM 0 0 0 0
(5) SELL 0 0 0 0
No Opinion 0 0 0 0
Mean Rating 1.25 1.25 1.25 1.33

Consensus Estimates Analysis

Sales and Profit Figures in Hong Kong Dollar (HKD)
Earnings and Dividend Figures in Hong Kong Dollar (HKD)
  # of Estimates Mean High Low 1 Year
Ago
SALES (in millions)
Year Ending Dec-17 2 5,384.71 6,327.00 4,442.43 6,433.55
Year Ending Dec-18 2 6,151.01 7,043.05 5,258.98 7,353.43
Earnings (per share)
Year Ending Dec-17 4 0.40 0.41 0.39 0.59
Year Ending Dec-18 4 0.47 0.50 0.44 0.69

Historical Surprises

No historical surprise data available.

Consensus Estimates Trend

Sales and Profit Figures in Hong Kong Dollar (HKD)
Earnings and Dividend Figures in Hong Kong Dollar (HKD)
  Current 1 Week
Ago		 1 Month
Ago		 2 Month
Ago		 1 Year
Ago
SALES (in millions)
Year Ending Dec-17 5,384.71 5,384.71 5,384.71 6,260.52 6,433.55
Year Ending Dec-18 6,151.01 6,151.01 6,151.01 7,066.04 7,353.43
Earnings (per share)
Year Ending Dec-17 0.40 0.40 0.40 0.45 0.59
Year Ending Dec-18 0.47 0.47 0.47 0.52 0.69

Estimates Revisions Summary

  Last Week Last 4 Weeks
Number Of Revisions: Up Down Up Down
Revenue
Year Ending Dec-17 0 0 0 0
Year Ending Dec-18 0 0 0 0
Earnings
Year Ending Dec-17 0 0 0 0
Year Ending Dec-18 0 0 0 0

Earnings vs. Estimates

Haitong International Securities Group Ltd News