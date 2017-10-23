Edition:
India

Techtronic Industries Co Ltd (0669.HK)

0669.HK on Hong Kong Stock

45.40HKD
23 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)

HK$1.45 (+3.30%)
Prev Close
HK$43.95
Open
HK$44.10
Day's High
HK$45.70
Day's Low
HK$43.75
Volume
2,029,516
Avg. Vol
3,223,928
52-wk High
HK$45.70
52-wk Low
HK$25.15

Consensus Recommendations

Consensus Recommendation Next Earnings (approx.) Company Fiscal Year
End Month		 Last Updated
Outperform -- December 23 Oct 2017

Analyst Recommendations and Revisions

1-5 Linear Scale Current 1 Month
Ago		 2 Month
Ago		 3 Month
Ago
(1) BUY 2 2 2 2
(2) OUTPERFORM 6 6 6 6
(3) HOLD 1 1 1 1
(4) UNDERPERFORM 0 0 0 0
(5) SELL 1 1 1 1
No Opinion 0 0 0 0
Mean Rating 2.20 2.20 2.20 2.20

Consensus Estimates Analysis

Sales and Profit Figures in US Dollar (USD)
Earnings and Dividend Figures in US Dollar (USD)
  # of Estimates Mean High Low 1 Year
Ago
SALES (in millions)
Year Ending Dec-17 9 5,944.86 5,977.96 5,891.73 5,987.86
Year Ending Dec-18 9 6,550.67 6,673.00 6,435.97 6,543.95
Earnings (per share)
Year Ending Dec-17 10 0.26 0.27 0.24 0.25
Year Ending Dec-18 10 0.31 0.32 0.28 0.30
LT Growth Rate (%) 2 14.20 18.40 10.00 13.89

Historical Surprises

No historical surprise data available.

Consensus Estimates Trend

Sales and Profit Figures in US Dollar (USD)
Earnings and Dividend Figures in US Dollar (USD)
  Current 1 Week
Ago		 1 Month
Ago		 2 Month
Ago		 1 Year
Ago
SALES (in millions)
Year Ending Dec-17 5,944.86 5,944.86 5,944.86 6,028.70 5,987.86
Year Ending Dec-18 6,550.67 6,550.67 6,550.67 6,611.86 6,543.95
Earnings (per share)
Year Ending Dec-17 0.26 0.26 0.26 0.26 0.25
Year Ending Dec-18 0.31 0.31 0.31 0.30 0.30

Estimates Revisions Summary

  Last Week Last 4 Weeks
Number Of Revisions: Up Down Up Down
Revenue
Year Ending Dec-17 0 0 0 0
Year Ending Dec-18 0 0 0 0
Earnings
Year Ending Dec-17 0 0 0 0
Year Ending Dec-18 0 0 0 0

Earnings vs. Estimates

Techtronic Industries Co Ltd News