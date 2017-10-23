Sales and Profit Figures in China Yuan Renminbi (CNY)

Earnings and Dividend Figures in China Yuan Renminbi (CNY)

# of Estimates Mean High Low 1 Year

Ago SALES (in millions) Year Ending Dec-17 17 107,886.00 114,164.00 101,735.00 113,941.00 Year Ending Dec-18 17 116,773.00 129,313.00 102,789.00 126,990.00 Earnings (per share) Year Ending Dec-17 18 0.49 0.66 0.34 0.50 Year Ending Dec-18 19 0.38 0.55 0.15 0.52 LT Growth Rate (%) 1 26.00 26.00 26.00 15.75