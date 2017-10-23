China Eastern Airlines Corp Ltd (0670.HK)
0670.HK on Hong Kong Stock
3.98HKD
23 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)
Prev Close
Open
Day's High
Day's Low
Volume
Avg. Vol
52-wk High
52-wk Low
Consensus Recommendations
|Consensus Recommendation
|Next Earnings (approx.)
|Company Fiscal Year
End Month
|Last Updated
|Hold
|--
|December
|23 Oct 2017
Analyst Recommendations and Revisions
|1-5 Linear Scale
|Current
|1 Month
Ago
|2 Month
Ago
|3 Month
Ago
|(1) BUY
|4
|4
|4
|4
|(2) OUTPERFORM
|5
|5
|3
|2
|(3) HOLD
|5
|5
|6
|7
|(4) UNDERPERFORM
|3
|2
|2
|3
|(5) SELL
|2
|2
|2
|2
|No Opinion
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Mean Rating
|2.68
|2.61
|2.71
|2.83
Consensus Estimates Analysis
Sales and Profit Figures in China Yuan Renminbi (CNY)
|# of Estimates
|Mean
|High
|Low
|1 Year
Ago
|SALES (in millions)
|Year Ending Dec-17
|17
|107,886.00
|114,164.00
|101,735.00
|113,941.00
|Year Ending Dec-18
|17
|116,773.00
|129,313.00
|102,789.00
|126,990.00
|Earnings (per share)
|Year Ending Dec-17
|18
|0.49
|0.66
|0.34
|0.50
|Year Ending Dec-18
|19
|0.38
|0.55
|0.15
|0.52
|LT Growth Rate (%)
|1
|26.00
|26.00
|26.00
|15.75
Historical Surprises
No historical surprise data available.
Consensus Estimates Trend
Sales and Profit Figures in China Yuan Renminbi (CNY)
|Current
|1 Week
Ago
|1 Month
Ago
|2 Month
Ago
|1 Year
Ago
|SALES (in millions)
|Year Ending Dec-17
|107,886.00
|107,886.00
|108,166.00
|108,910.00
|113,941.00
|Year Ending Dec-18
|116,773.00
|116,773.00
|117,614.00
|118,863.00
|126,990.00
|Earnings (per share)
|Year Ending Dec-17
|0.49
|0.49
|0.47
|0.44
|0.50
|Year Ending Dec-18
|0.38
|0.38
|0.40
|0.39
|0.52
Estimates Revisions Summary
|Last Week
|Last 4 Weeks
|Number Of Revisions:
|Up
|Down
|Up
|Down
|Revenue
|Year Ending Dec-17
|0
|0
|1
|3
|Year Ending Dec-18
|0
|0
|0
|4
|Earnings
|Year Ending Dec-17
|0
|0
|3
|1
|Year Ending Dec-18
|0
|0
|1
|3
