Edition:
India

China Eastern Airlines Corp Ltd (0670.HK)

0670.HK on Hong Kong Stock

3.98HKD
23 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)

HK$-0.02 (-0.50%)
Prev Close
HK$4.00
Open
HK$4.00
Day's High
HK$4.00
Day's Low
HK$3.95
Volume
4,408,692
Avg. Vol
8,432,508
52-wk High
HK$4.99
52-wk Low
HK$3.29

Consensus Recommendations

Consensus Recommendation Next Earnings (approx.) Company Fiscal Year
End Month		 Last Updated
Hold -- December 23 Oct 2017

Analyst Recommendations and Revisions

1-5 Linear Scale Current 1 Month
Ago		 2 Month
Ago		 3 Month
Ago
(1) BUY 4 4 4 4
(2) OUTPERFORM 5 5 3 2
(3) HOLD 5 5 6 7
(4) UNDERPERFORM 3 2 2 3
(5) SELL 2 2 2 2
No Opinion 0 0 0 0
Mean Rating 2.68 2.61 2.71 2.83

Consensus Estimates Analysis

Sales and Profit Figures in China Yuan Renminbi (CNY)
Earnings and Dividend Figures in China Yuan Renminbi (CNY)
  # of Estimates Mean High Low 1 Year
Ago
SALES (in millions)
Year Ending Dec-17 17 107,886.00 114,164.00 101,735.00 113,941.00
Year Ending Dec-18 17 116,773.00 129,313.00 102,789.00 126,990.00
Earnings (per share)
Year Ending Dec-17 18 0.49 0.66 0.34 0.50
Year Ending Dec-18 19 0.38 0.55 0.15 0.52
LT Growth Rate (%) 1 26.00 26.00 26.00 15.75

Historical Surprises

No historical surprise data available.

Consensus Estimates Trend

Sales and Profit Figures in China Yuan Renminbi (CNY)
Earnings and Dividend Figures in China Yuan Renminbi (CNY)
  Current 1 Week
Ago		 1 Month
Ago		 2 Month
Ago		 1 Year
Ago
SALES (in millions)
Year Ending Dec-17 107,886.00 107,886.00 108,166.00 108,910.00 113,941.00
Year Ending Dec-18 116,773.00 116,773.00 117,614.00 118,863.00 126,990.00
Earnings (per share)
Year Ending Dec-17 0.49 0.49 0.47 0.44 0.50
Year Ending Dec-18 0.38 0.38 0.40 0.39 0.52

Estimates Revisions Summary

  Last Week Last 4 Weeks
Number Of Revisions: Up Down Up Down
Revenue
Year Ending Dec-17 0 0 1 3
Year Ending Dec-18 0 0 0 4
Earnings
Year Ending Dec-17 0 0 3 1
Year Ending Dec-18 0 0 1 3

Earnings vs. Estimates

» More Financials

China Eastern Airlines Corp Ltd News

» More 0670.HK News