Zhong An Real Estate Ltd (0672.HK)
0672.HK on Hong Kong Stock
1.00HKD
23 Oct 2017
1.00HKD
23 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)
HK$0.00 (+0.00%)
HK$0.00 (+0.00%)
Prev Close
HK$1.00
HK$1.00
Open
HK$1.02
HK$1.02
Day's High
HK$1.02
HK$1.02
Day's Low
HK$0.99
HK$0.99
Volume
3,076,800
3,076,800
Avg. Vol
26,265,543
26,265,543
52-wk High
HK$1.40
HK$1.40
52-wk Low
HK$0.29
HK$0.29
Consensus Recommendations
No consensus recommendations data available;
Analyst Recommendations and Revisions
No analyst recommendations and revisions data available;
Consensus Estimates Analysis
No consensus analysis data available.
Historical Surprises
No historical surprise data available.
Consensus Estimates Trend
No consensus estimates data available.
Estimates Revisions Summary
No estimates revision data available.
No consensus analysis data available.
- BRIEF-Zhong An Real Estate says HY turnover was about RMB3.17 bln, up 67.8 pct
- BRIEF-Zhong An Real Estate expects to record increase of over 16 times in HY profit attributable
- BRIEF-Zhong An Real Estate announces placing agreement
- BRIEF-Zhong An Real Estate enters placing and subscription agreement
- China's Zhong An aims to raise at least $1 billion in Hong Kong IPO - sources