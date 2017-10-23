Edition:
Kerry Properties Ltd (0683.HK)

0683.HK on Hong Kong Stock

35.10HKD
23 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)

HK$0.25 (+0.72%)
Prev Close
HK$34.85
Open
HK$35.05
Day's High
HK$35.15
Day's Low
HK$34.65
Volume
1,812,654
Avg. Vol
2,331,899
52-wk High
HK$35.20
52-wk Low
HK$20.40

Consensus Recommendations

Consensus Recommendation Next Earnings (approx.) Company Fiscal Year
End Month		 Last Updated
Outperform -- December 23 Oct 2017

Analyst Recommendations and Revisions

1-5 Linear Scale Current 1 Month
Ago		 2 Month
Ago		 3 Month
Ago
(1) BUY 4 4 3 3
(2) OUTPERFORM 9 10 7 8
(3) HOLD 3 2 4 4
(4) UNDERPERFORM 2 2 2 2
(5) SELL 1 1 2 2
No Opinion 0 0 0 0
Mean Rating 2.32 2.26 2.61 2.58

Consensus Estimates Analysis

Sales and Profit Figures in Hong Kong Dollar (HKD)
Earnings and Dividend Figures in Hong Kong Dollar (HKD)
  # of Estimates Mean High Low 1 Year
Ago
SALES (in millions)
Year Ending Dec-17 17 34,563.70 42,528.40 28,066.00 25,881.10
Year Ending Dec-18 16 24,429.90 27,956.60 20,260.60 26,457.30
Earnings (per share)
Year Ending Dec-17 19 3.94 5.03 3.44 3.39
Year Ending Dec-18 19 3.30 4.55 2.57 2.90
LT Growth Rate (%) 2 7.81 10.68 4.95 1.66

Historical Surprises

No historical surprise data available.

Consensus Estimates Trend

Sales and Profit Figures in Hong Kong Dollar (HKD)
Earnings and Dividend Figures in Hong Kong Dollar (HKD)
  Current 1 Week
Ago		 1 Month
Ago		 2 Month
Ago		 1 Year
Ago
SALES (in millions)
Year Ending Dec-17 34,563.70 34,482.40 34,489.70 31,675.40 25,881.10
Year Ending Dec-18 24,429.90 24,514.30 24,516.60 25,517.80 26,457.30
Earnings (per share)
Year Ending Dec-17 3.94 3.96 3.96 3.74 3.39
Year Ending Dec-18 3.30 3.31 3.29 3.22 2.90

Estimates Revisions Summary

  Last Week Last 4 Weeks
Number Of Revisions: Up Down Up Down
Revenue
Year Ending Dec-17 2 0 2 1
Year Ending Dec-18 1 1 1 2
Earnings
Year Ending Dec-17 1 1 2 2
Year Ending Dec-18 1 1 3 1

Earnings vs. Estimates

Kerry Properties Ltd News

