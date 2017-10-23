Edition:
TravelSky Technology Ltd (0696.HK)

0696.HK on Hong Kong Stock

19.30HKD
23 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)

HK$0.10 (+0.52%)
Prev Close
HK$19.20
Open
HK$19.30
Day's High
HK$19.72
Day's Low
HK$19.12
Volume
5,270,916
Avg. Vol
2,967,508
52-wk High
HK$23.70
52-wk Low
HK$15.12

Consensus Recommendations

Consensus Recommendation Next Earnings (approx.) Company Fiscal Year
End Month		 Last Updated
Outperform -- December 23 Oct 2017

Analyst Recommendations and Revisions

1-5 Linear Scale Current 1 Month
Ago		 2 Month
Ago		 3 Month
Ago
(1) BUY 3 3 4 4
(2) OUTPERFORM 3 2 2 2
(3) HOLD 1 2 2 2
(4) UNDERPERFORM 0 0 0 0
(5) SELL 1 1 0 0
No Opinion 0 0 0 0
Mean Rating 2.12 2.25 1.75 1.75

Consensus Estimates Analysis

Sales and Profit Figures in China Yuan Renminbi (CNY)
Earnings and Dividend Figures in China Yuan Renminbi (CNY)
  # of Estimates Mean High Low 1 Year
Ago
SALES (in millions)
Year Ending Dec-17 8 7,037.48 7,191.00 6,758.35 6,629.36
Year Ending Dec-18 8 7,965.97 8,406.00 7,441.55 7,000.62
Earnings (per share)
Year Ending Dec-17 8 0.84 0.92 0.77 0.77
Year Ending Dec-18 8 0.97 1.10 0.87 0.80
LT Growth Rate (%) 1 17.55 17.55 17.55 --

Historical Surprises

No historical surprise data available.

Consensus Estimates Trend

Sales and Profit Figures in China Yuan Renminbi (CNY)
Earnings and Dividend Figures in China Yuan Renminbi (CNY)
  Current 1 Week
Ago		 1 Month
Ago		 2 Month
Ago		 1 Year
Ago
SALES (in millions)
Year Ending Dec-17 7,037.48 7,037.48 7,035.88 6,976.10 6,629.36
Year Ending Dec-18 7,965.97 7,965.97 7,937.86 7,850.53 7,000.62
Earnings (per share)
Year Ending Dec-17 0.84 0.84 0.84 0.85 0.77
Year Ending Dec-18 0.97 0.97 0.96 0.97 0.80

Estimates Revisions Summary

  Last Week Last 4 Weeks
Number Of Revisions: Up Down Up Down
Revenue
Year Ending Dec-17 0 0 0 0
Year Ending Dec-18 0 0 0 0
Earnings
Year Ending Dec-17 0 0 0 0
Year Ending Dec-18 0 0 0 0

Earnings vs. Estimates

TravelSky Technology Ltd News

