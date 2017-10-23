Edition:
India

Tongda Group Holdings Ltd (0698.HK)

0698.HK on Hong Kong Stock

2.24HKD
23 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)

HK$0.03 (+1.36%)
Prev Close
HK$2.21
Open
HK$2.21
Day's High
HK$2.28
Day's Low
HK$2.18
Volume
36,550,000
Avg. Vol
70,531,244
52-wk High
HK$3.12
52-wk Low
HK$1.83

Consensus Recommendations

Consensus Recommendation Next Earnings (approx.) Company Fiscal Year
End Month		 Last Updated
Outperform -- December 23 Oct 2017

Analyst Recommendations and Revisions

1-5 Linear Scale Current 1 Month
Ago		 2 Month
Ago		 3 Month
Ago
(1) BUY 9 9 9 9
(2) OUTPERFORM 10 10 10 12
(3) HOLD 3 3 3 1
(4) UNDERPERFORM 0 0 0 0
(5) SELL 0 0 0 0
No Opinion 0 0 0 0
Mean Rating 1.73 1.73 1.73 1.64

Consensus Estimates Analysis

Sales and Profit Figures in Hong Kong Dollar (HKD)
Earnings and Dividend Figures in Hong Kong Dollar (HKD)
  # of Estimates Mean High Low 1 Year
Ago
SALES (in millions)
Year Ending Dec-17 20 9,112.75 9,948.00 8,622.00 9,010.47
Year Ending Dec-18 20 10,689.80 12,197.00 9,519.00 10,081.60
Earnings (per share)
Year Ending Dec-17 20 0.18 0.21 0.15 0.20
Year Ending Dec-18 20 0.23 0.28 0.20 0.23
LT Growth Rate (%) 3 16.33 23.00 12.89 20.67

Historical Surprises

No historical surprise data available.

Consensus Estimates Trend

Sales and Profit Figures in Hong Kong Dollar (HKD)
Earnings and Dividend Figures in Hong Kong Dollar (HKD)
  Current 1 Week
Ago		 1 Month
Ago		 2 Month
Ago		 1 Year
Ago
SALES (in millions)
Year Ending Dec-17 9,112.75 9,112.75 9,156.31 9,607.64 9,010.47
Year Ending Dec-18 10,689.80 10,689.80 10,786.90 11,361.10 10,081.60
Earnings (per share)
Year Ending Dec-17 0.18 0.18 0.18 0.20 0.20
Year Ending Dec-18 0.23 0.23 0.24 0.26 0.23

Estimates Revisions Summary

  Last Week Last 4 Weeks
Number Of Revisions: Up Down Up Down
Revenue
Year Ending Dec-17 0 0 0 2
Year Ending Dec-18 0 0 0 2
Earnings
Year Ending Dec-17 0 0 0 1
Year Ending Dec-18 0 0 0 1

Earnings vs. Estimates

» More Financials

Tongda Group Holdings Ltd News