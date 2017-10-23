Edition:
Tencent Holdings Ltd (0700.HK)

0700.HK on Hong Kong Stock

348.60HKD
23 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)

HK$-1.00 (-0.29%)
Prev Close
HK$349.60
Open
HK$351.60
Day's High
HK$351.60
Day's Low
HK$347.40
Volume
9,767,821
Avg. Vol
19,342,386
52-wk High
HK$356.40
52-wk Low
HK$179.60

Consensus Recommendations

Consensus Recommendation Next Earnings (approx.) Company Fiscal Year
End Month		 Last Updated
Outperform 1.68 December 23 Oct 2017

Analyst Recommendations and Revisions

1-5 Linear Scale Current 1 Month
Ago		 2 Month
Ago		 3 Month
Ago
(1) BUY 17 15 14 15
(2) OUTPERFORM 19 19 20 19
(3) HOLD 1 1 1 1
(4) UNDERPERFORM 0 0 0 0
(5) SELL 0 0 0 0
No Opinion 0 0 0 0
Mean Rating 1.57 1.60 1.63 1.60

Consensus Estimates Analysis

Sales and Profit Figures in China Yuan Renminbi (CNY)
Earnings and Dividend Figures in China Yuan Renminbi (CNY)
  # of Estimates Mean High Low 1 Year
Ago
SALES (in millions)
Quarter Ending Dec-17 9 64,156.90 69,300.00 60,924.00 54,978.50
Quarter Ending Mar-18 1 65,951.80 65,951.80 65,951.80 53,748.40
Year Ending Dec-17 37 232,541.00 243,581.00 215,021.00 195,456.00
Year Ending Dec-18 37 314,360.00 357,490.00 277,244.00 245,795.00
Earnings (per share)
Quarter Ending Dec-17 10 1.68 2.06 1.34 1.63
Quarter Ending Mar-18 4 1.93 2.05 1.87 --
Year Ending Dec-17 37 6.60 7.69 5.75 5.98
Year Ending Dec-18 37 8.36 9.80 6.69 7.59
LT Growth Rate (%) 3 35.81 36.67 34.10 30.69

Historical Surprises

Sales and Profit Figures in China Yuan Renminbi (CNY)
Earnings and Dividend Figures in China Yuan Renminbi (CNY)
Estimates vs Actual Estimate Actual Difference Surprise %
SALES (in millions)
Quarter Ending Jun-17 53,025.30 56,606.00 3,580.73 6.75
Quarter Ending Mar-17 46,239.30 49,552.00 3,312.66 7.16
Quarter Ending Dec-16 44,352.80 43,864.00 488.77 1.10
Quarter Ending Sep-16 38,984.80 40,388.00 1,403.18 3.60
Quarter Ending Jun-16 33,189.40 35,691.00 2,501.63 7.54
Earnings (per share)
Quarter Ending Jun-17 1.52 1.91 0.40 26.22
Quarter Ending Mar-17 1.44 1.52 0.08 5.64
Quarter Ending Dec-16 1.26 1.11 0.15 12.20
Quarter Ending Sep-16 1.19 1.12 0.07 5.75
Quarter Ending Jun-16 1.13 1.13 0.01 0.67

Consensus Estimates Trend

Sales and Profit Figures in China Yuan Renminbi (CNY)
Earnings and Dividend Figures in China Yuan Renminbi (CNY)
  Current 1 Week
Ago		 1 Month
Ago		 2 Month
Ago		 1 Year
Ago
SALES (in millions)
Quarter Ending Dec-17 64,156.90 64,156.90 64,567.10 61,536.60 54,978.50
Quarter Ending Mar-18 65,951.80 65,951.80 67,128.00 64,156.50 53,748.40
Year Ending Dec-17 232,541.00 232,198.00 232,302.00 225,343.00 195,456.00
Year Ending Dec-18 314,360.00 313,193.00 311,327.00 295,828.00 245,795.00
Earnings (per share)
Quarter Ending Dec-17 1.68 1.68 1.68 1.62 1.63
Quarter Ending Mar-18 1.93 1.93 1.96 1.96 --
Year Ending Dec-17 6.60 6.59 6.57 6.22 5.98
Year Ending Dec-18 8.36 8.36 8.25 8.05 7.59

Estimates Revisions Summary

  Last Week Last 4 Weeks
Number Of Revisions: Up Down Up Down
Revenue
Quarter Ending Dec-17 0 0 0 1
Quarter Ending Mar-18 0 0 0 1
Year Ending Dec-17 1 0 3 1
Year Ending Dec-18 1 0 4 1
Earnings
Quarter Ending Dec-17 0 0 0 1
Quarter Ending Mar-18 0 0 0 1
Year Ending Dec-17 1 0 3 1
Year Ending Dec-18 0 1 4 2

Earnings vs. Estimates

