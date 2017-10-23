Edition:
Giordano International Ltd (0709.HK)

0709.HK on Hong Kong Stock

4.59HKD
23 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)

HK$0.01 (+0.22%)
Prev Close
HK$4.58
Open
HK$4.58
Day's High
HK$4.67
Day's Low
HK$4.54
Volume
1,212,106
Avg. Vol
1,644,916
52-wk High
HK$4.85
52-wk Low
HK$3.87

Consensus Recommendations

Consensus Recommendation Next Earnings (approx.) Company Fiscal Year
End Month		 Last Updated
Buy -- December 23 Oct 2017

Analyst Recommendations and Revisions

1-5 Linear Scale Current 1 Month
Ago		 2 Month
Ago		 3 Month
Ago
(1) BUY 1 1 1 1
(2) OUTPERFORM 1 1 1 0
(3) HOLD 0 0 0 1
(4) UNDERPERFORM 0 0 0 0
(5) SELL 0 0 0 0
No Opinion 0 0 0 0
Mean Rating 1.50 1.50 1.50 2.00

Consensus Estimates Analysis

Sales and Profit Figures in Hong Kong Dollar (HKD)
Earnings and Dividend Figures in Hong Kong Dollar (HKD)
  # of Estimates Mean High Low 1 Year
Ago
SALES (in millions)
Year Ending Dec-17 3 5,325.33 5,451.00 5,250.00 5,450.80
Year Ending Dec-18 3 5,578.00 5,746.00 5,484.00 5,745.75
Earnings (per share)
Year Ending Dec-17 3 0.31 0.32 0.31 0.32
Year Ending Dec-18 3 0.35 0.36 0.33 0.35
LT Growth Rate (%) 1 8.34 8.34 8.34 11.71

Historical Surprises

No historical surprise data available.

Consensus Estimates Trend

Sales and Profit Figures in Hong Kong Dollar (HKD)
Earnings and Dividend Figures in Hong Kong Dollar (HKD)
  Current 1 Week
Ago		 1 Month
Ago		 2 Month
Ago		 1 Year
Ago
SALES (in millions)
Year Ending Dec-17 5,325.33 5,325.33 5,325.33 5,325.33 5,450.80
Year Ending Dec-18 5,578.00 5,578.00 5,578.00 5,578.00 5,745.75
Earnings (per share)
Year Ending Dec-17 0.31 0.31 0.31 0.31 0.32
Year Ending Dec-18 0.35 0.35 0.34 0.34 0.35

Estimates Revisions Summary

  Last Week Last 4 Weeks
Number Of Revisions: Up Down Up Down
Revenue
Year Ending Dec-17 0 0 0 0
Year Ending Dec-18 0 0 0 0
Earnings
Year Ending Dec-17 0 0 0 0
Year Ending Dec-18 0 0 1 0

Earnings vs. Estimates

