Emperor Capital Group Ltd (0717.HK)
0717.HK on Hong Kong Stock
0.67HKD
23 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)
Prev Close
Open
Day's High
Day's Low
Volume
Avg. Vol
52-wk High
52-wk Low
Consensus Recommendations
|Consensus Recommendation
|Next Earnings (approx.)
|Company Fiscal Year
End Month
|Last Updated
|Buy
|--
|September
|23 Oct 2017
Analyst Recommendations and Revisions
|1-5 Linear Scale
|Current
|1 Month
Ago
|2 Month
Ago
|3 Month
Ago
|(1) BUY
|1
|1
|1
|1
|(2) OUTPERFORM
|0
|0
|0
|0
|(3) HOLD
|0
|0
|0
|0
|(4) UNDERPERFORM
|0
|0
|0
|0
|(5) SELL
|0
|0
|0
|0
|No Opinion
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Mean Rating
|1.00
|1.00
|1.00
|1.00
Consensus Estimates Analysis
Sales and Profit Figures in Hong Kong Dollar (HKD)
|# of Estimates
|Mean
|High
|Low
|1 Year
Ago
|SALES (in millions)
|Year Ending Sep-17
|1
|1,235.00
|1,235.00
|1,235.00
|--
|Year Ending Sep-18
|1
|1,472.00
|1,472.00
|1,472.00
|--
|Earnings (per share)
|Year Ending Sep-17
|1
|0.10
|0.10
|0.10
|--
|Year Ending Sep-18
|1
|0.13
|0.13
|0.13
|--
Historical Surprises
No historical surprise data available.
Consensus Estimates Trend
Sales and Profit Figures in Hong Kong Dollar (HKD)
|Current
|1 Week
Ago
|1 Month
Ago
|2 Month
Ago
|1 Year
Ago
|SALES (in millions)
|Year Ending Sep-17
|1,235.00
|1,235.00
|1,235.00
|1,235.00
|--
|Year Ending Sep-18
|1,472.00
|1,472.00
|1,472.00
|1,472.00
|--
|Earnings (per share)
|Year Ending Sep-17
|0.10
|0.10
|0.10
|0.10
|--
|Year Ending Sep-18
|0.13
|0.13
|0.13
|0.13
|--
Estimates Revisions Summary
|Last Week
|Last 4 Weeks
|Number Of Revisions:
|Up
|Down
|Up
|Down
|Revenue
|Year Ending Sep-17
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Year Ending Sep-18
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Earnings
|Year Ending Sep-17
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Year Ending Sep-18
|0
|0
|0
|0