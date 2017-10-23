Edition:
Emperor Capital Group Ltd (0717.HK)

0717.HK on Hong Kong Stock

0.67HKD
23 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)

HK$0.00 (+0.00%)
Prev Close
HK$0.67
Open
HK$0.67
Day's High
HK$0.67
Day's Low
HK$0.66
Volume
10,140,800
Avg. Vol
15,937,985
52-wk High
HK$0.86
52-wk Low
HK$0.60

Consensus Recommendations

Consensus Recommendation Next Earnings (approx.) Company Fiscal Year
End Month		 Last Updated
Buy -- September 23 Oct 2017

Analyst Recommendations and Revisions

1-5 Linear Scale Current 1 Month
Ago		 2 Month
Ago		 3 Month
Ago
(1) BUY 1 1 1 1
(2) OUTPERFORM 0 0 0 0
(3) HOLD 0 0 0 0
(4) UNDERPERFORM 0 0 0 0
(5) SELL 0 0 0 0
No Opinion 0 0 0 0
Mean Rating 1.00 1.00 1.00 1.00

Consensus Estimates Analysis

Sales and Profit Figures in Hong Kong Dollar (HKD)
Earnings and Dividend Figures in Hong Kong Dollar (HKD)
  # of Estimates Mean High Low 1 Year
Ago
SALES (in millions)
Year Ending Sep-17 1 1,235.00 1,235.00 1,235.00 --
Year Ending Sep-18 1 1,472.00 1,472.00 1,472.00 --
Earnings (per share)
Year Ending Sep-17 1 0.10 0.10 0.10 --
Year Ending Sep-18 1 0.13 0.13 0.13 --

Historical Surprises

No historical surprise data available.

Consensus Estimates Trend

Sales and Profit Figures in Hong Kong Dollar (HKD)
Earnings and Dividend Figures in Hong Kong Dollar (HKD)
  Current 1 Week
Ago		 1 Month
Ago		 2 Month
Ago		 1 Year
Ago
SALES (in millions)
Year Ending Sep-17 1,235.00 1,235.00 1,235.00 1,235.00 --
Year Ending Sep-18 1,472.00 1,472.00 1,472.00 1,472.00 --
Earnings (per share)
Year Ending Sep-17 0.10 0.10 0.10 0.10 --
Year Ending Sep-18 0.13 0.13 0.13 0.13 --

Estimates Revisions Summary

  Last Week Last 4 Weeks
Number Of Revisions: Up Down Up Down
Revenue
Year Ending Sep-17 0 0 0 0
Year Ending Sep-18 0 0 0 0
Earnings
Year Ending Sep-17 0 0 0 0
Year Ending Sep-18 0 0 0 0

Earnings vs. Estimates

