Sales and Profit Figures in Hong Kong Dollar (HKD)

Earnings and Dividend Figures in Hong Kong Dollar (HKD)

# of Estimates Mean High Low 1 Year

Ago SALES (in millions) Year Ending Mar-17 12 43,540.70 47,140.60 41,080.10 -- Year Ending Mar-18 10 47,388.50 49,648.80 44,062.00 51,747.70 Year Ending Mar-19 10 52,731.10 59,157.40 48,458.00 57,272.60 Earnings (per share) Year Ending Mar-17 13 0.50 0.78 0.42 -- Year Ending Mar-18 11 0.56 0.73 0.35 0.87 Year Ending Mar-19 11 0.68 0.83 0.54 0.94