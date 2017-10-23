Edition:
Skyworth Digital Holdings Ltd (0751.HK)

0751.HK on Hong Kong Stock

3.92HKD
23 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)

HK$0.06 (+1.55%)
Prev Close
HK$3.86
Open
HK$3.87
Day's High
HK$3.93
Day's Low
HK$3.82
Volume
6,594,174
Avg. Vol
11,628,240
52-wk High
HK$5.55
52-wk Low
HK$3.58

Consensus Recommendations

Consensus Recommendation Next Earnings (approx.) Company Fiscal Year
End Month		 Last Updated
Outperform -- March 23 Oct 2017

Analyst Recommendations and Revisions

1-5 Linear Scale Current 1 Month
Ago		 2 Month
Ago		 3 Month
Ago
(1) BUY 4 5 5 3
(2) OUTPERFORM 5 5 6 7
(3) HOLD 2 2 3 3
(4) UNDERPERFORM 0 0 0 0
(5) SELL 0 0 0 0
No Opinion 0 0 0 0
Mean Rating 1.82 1.75 1.86 2.00

Consensus Estimates Analysis

Sales and Profit Figures in Hong Kong Dollar (HKD)
Earnings and Dividend Figures in Hong Kong Dollar (HKD)
  # of Estimates Mean High Low 1 Year
Ago
SALES (in millions)
Year Ending Mar-17 12 43,540.70 47,140.60 41,080.10 --
Year Ending Mar-18 10 47,388.50 49,648.80 44,062.00 51,747.70
Year Ending Mar-19 10 52,731.10 59,157.40 48,458.00 57,272.60
Earnings (per share)
Year Ending Mar-17 13 0.50 0.78 0.42 --
Year Ending Mar-18 11 0.56 0.73 0.35 0.87
Year Ending Mar-19 11 0.68 0.83 0.54 0.94

Historical Surprises

Historical Surprises

Consensus Estimates Trend

Sales and Profit Figures in Hong Kong Dollar (HKD)
Earnings and Dividend Figures in Hong Kong Dollar (HKD)
  Current 1 Week
Ago		 1 Month
Ago		 2 Month
Ago		 1 Year
Ago
SALES (in millions)
Year Ending Mar-17 43,540.70 -- -- -- --
Year Ending Mar-18 47,388.50 47,645.40 47,963.60 48,128.00 51,747.70
Year Ending Mar-19 52,731.10 52,731.10 52,641.00 52,641.00 57,272.60
Earnings (per share)
Year Ending Mar-17 0.50 -- -- -- --
Year Ending Mar-18 0.56 0.56 0.59 0.59 0.87
Year Ending Mar-19 0.68 0.68 0.70 0.70 0.94

Estimates Revisions Summary

  Last Week Last 4 Weeks
Number Of Revisions: Up Down Up Down
Revenue
Year Ending Mar-17 -- -- -- --
Year Ending Mar-18 0 1 0 2
Year Ending Mar-19 0 0 0 1
Earnings
Year Ending Mar-17 -- -- -- --
Year Ending Mar-18 0 0 0 1
Year Ending Mar-19 0 0 0 1

Earnings vs. Estimates

