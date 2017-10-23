Skyworth Digital Holdings Ltd (0751.HK)
0751.HK on Hong Kong Stock
3.92HKD
23 Oct 2017
Change (% chg)
HK$0.06 (+1.55%)
Prev Close
HK$3.86
Open
HK$3.87
Day's High
HK$3.93
Day's Low
HK$3.82
Volume
6,594,174
Avg. Vol
11,628,240
52-wk High
HK$5.55
52-wk Low
HK$3.58
Consensus Recommendations
|Consensus Recommendation
|Next Earnings (approx.)
|Company Fiscal Year
End Month
|Last Updated
|Outperform
|--
|March
|23 Oct 2017
Analyst Recommendations and Revisions
|1-5 Linear Scale
|Current
|1 Month
Ago
|2 Month
Ago
|3 Month
Ago
|(1) BUY
|4
|5
|5
|3
|(2) OUTPERFORM
|5
|5
|6
|7
|(3) HOLD
|2
|2
|3
|3
|(4) UNDERPERFORM
|0
|0
|0
|0
|(5) SELL
|0
|0
|0
|0
|No Opinion
|0
|0
|0
|0
|Mean Rating
|1.82
|1.75
|1.86
|2.00
Consensus Estimates Analysis
Sales and Profit Figures in Hong Kong Dollar (HKD)
|# of Estimates
|Mean
|High
|Low
|1 Year
Ago
|SALES (in millions)
|Year Ending Mar-17
|12
|43,540.70
|47,140.60
|41,080.10
|--
|Year Ending Mar-18
|10
|47,388.50
|49,648.80
|44,062.00
|51,747.70
|Year Ending Mar-19
|10
|52,731.10
|59,157.40
|48,458.00
|57,272.60
|Earnings (per share)
|Year Ending Mar-17
|13
|0.50
|0.78
|0.42
|--
|Year Ending Mar-18
|11
|0.56
|0.73
|0.35
|0.87
|Year Ending Mar-19
|11
|0.68
|0.83
|0.54
|0.94
Historical Surprises
No historical surprise data available.
Consensus Estimates Trend
Sales and Profit Figures in Hong Kong Dollar (HKD)
|Current
|1 Week
Ago
|1 Month
Ago
|2 Month
Ago
|1 Year
Ago
|SALES (in millions)
|Year Ending Mar-17
|43,540.70
|--
|--
|--
|--
|Year Ending Mar-18
|47,388.50
|47,645.40
|47,963.60
|48,128.00
|51,747.70
|Year Ending Mar-19
|52,731.10
|52,731.10
|52,641.00
|52,641.00
|57,272.60
|Earnings (per share)
|Year Ending Mar-17
|0.50
|--
|--
|--
|--
|Year Ending Mar-18
|0.56
|0.56
|0.59
|0.59
|0.87
|Year Ending Mar-19
|0.68
|0.68
|0.70
|0.70
|0.94
Estimates Revisions Summary
|Last Week
|Last 4 Weeks
|Number Of Revisions:
|Up
|Down
|Up
|Down
|Revenue
|Year Ending Mar-17
|--
|--
|--
|--
|Year Ending Mar-18
|0
|1
|0
|2
|Year Ending Mar-19
|0
|0
|0
|1
|Earnings
|Year Ending Mar-17
|--
|--
|--
|--
|Year Ending Mar-18
|0
|0
|0
|1
|Year Ending Mar-19
|0
|0
|0
|1
- BRIEF-Skyworth Digital Holdings sees 9-mnth net profit attributable RMB40 mln to RMB55 mln
- BRIEF-Skyworth Digital total TV sales volume for group down 2 pct in Sept
- BRIEF-Skyworth Digital says TV sales volume down 12 pct in Aug
- BRIEF-Skyworth Digital proposes to issue convertible bonds
- BRIEF-Skyworth Digital announces TV sales in July 2017